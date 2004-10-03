5 seasons available (63 episodes)

Former fashion model Maddie Hayes goes broke after her financial advisor embezzles all of her liquid assets. One of her few remaining investments is ownership of the Blue Moon Detective Agency, which she is tempted to liquidate until detective David Addison persuades Hayes to keep the business and run it in partnership. The series follows the unlikely pair as they argue their way through solving crime surrounded by a quirky cast of characters.more

Starring: Cybill ShepherdBruce WillisAllyce Beasley

TVPGDramaComedyTV Series1985

About this Show

Former fashion model Maddie Hayes goes broke after her financial advisor embezzles all of her liquid assets. One of her few remaining investments is ownership of the Blue Moon Detective Agency, which she is tempted to liquidate until detective David Addison persuades Hayes to keep the business and run it in partnership. The series follows the unlikely pair as they argue their way through solving crime surrounded by a quirky cast of characters.

Starring: Cybill ShepherdBruce WillisAllyce BeasleyCurtis Armstrong

TVPGDramaComedyTV Series1985

