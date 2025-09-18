1 season available (1 episode)

Robert Redford: The Life & Legacy of an American Icon -- Special Edition of 20/20Robert Redford: The Life & Legacy of an American Icon -- Special Edition of 20/20

A spotlight on Robert Redford's life and career reveals details about the actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker's legacy and most beloved films.more

A spotlight on Robert Redford's life and career reveals details a...More

Entertainment NewsNewsTV Series2025
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

HULU (with ads)
Try Hulu free for 1 monthTry Hulu free for 1 month
START YOUR FREE TRIAL
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

The Life & Legacy of Robert Redford - Trailer

About this Show

Robert Redford: The Life & Legacy of an American Icon -- Special Edition of 20/20

A spotlight on Robert Redford's life and career reveals details about the actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker's legacy and most beloved films.

Entertainment NewsNewsTV Series2025
  • hd

You May Also Like

The 59th Annual CMA AwardsTVPG • Award Shows & Events, Music • TV Series (2025)
The BaldwinsTV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
CMA Country ChristmasTVPG • Holiday, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2025)
Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America's Most Famous Pair of Shoes TV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
Last Days of Gene Hackman: ABC News SpecialEntertainment News • TV Series (2025)
The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship -- A Special Edition of 20/20Entertainment News • TV Series (2025)
TMZ Presents: TMZ's Most Outrageous Moments of 2025Live Events and Specials • TV Series (2025)
IMPACT x Nightline: Truly Lionel RichieTalk & Interview, News Magazine • TV Series (2025)
IMPACT x Nightline: Eric Dane Speaks: The Diane Sawyer InterviewTalk & Interview, News Magazine • TV Series (2025)
Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight Against CancerMedical, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street BandTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold StoryTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to RememberDocumentaries • TV Series (2025)
Thomas JeffersonTVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20Documentaries, Arts and Culture • TV Series (2024)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 45%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$23.98/mo.$12.99/mo
$37.98/mo.$19.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.