Robin Roberts returns home to the Gulf Coast for a deeply personal look at the region 20 years after Hurricane Katrina to revisit the enduring impact of the storm and share inspiring stories of resilience.more
Robin Roberts returns home to the Gulf Coast for a deeply persona...More
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Robin Roberts returns home to the Gulf Coast for a deeply personal look at the region 20 years after Hurricane Katrina to revisit the enduring impact of the storm and share inspiring stories of resilience.
About this Show
Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm With Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts returns home to the Gulf Coast for a deeply personal look at the region 20 years after Hurricane Katrina to revisit the enduring impact of the storm and share inspiring stories of resilience.