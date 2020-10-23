World's Biggest MakoWorld's Biggest Mako

A team of scientists and a cinematographer searched the waters north of New Zealand to find giant mako. With the help of a local fisherman, who has worked this stretch of ocean for decades, they encounter a series of increasingly large mako sharks. While endangered elsewhere on the planet, this team discovers a population of mako that might be making a comeback.more

A team of scientists and a cinematographer searched the waters no...More

Starring: Kina ScollayClinton DuffyVeronica Rotman

TV14Animals & NatureDocumentariesMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Movie

World's Biggest Mako

A team of scientists and a cinematographer searched the waters north of New Zealand to find giant mako. With the help of a local fisherman, who has worked this stretch of ocean for decades, they encounter a series of increasingly large mako sharks. While endangered elsewhere on the planet, this team discovers a population of mako that might be making a comeback.

Starring: Kina ScollayClinton DuffyVeronica RotmanCarson Beck

TV14Animals & NatureDocumentariesMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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