About this Movie
Sharks: Reef Rivals
Fifty miles off Australia’s coast, a tiny island in the Great Barrier Reef becomes a deadly arena where some of the ocean’s top predators collide. Each day, shifting tides transform a shallow lagoon from a harsh trap into a feeding ground, drawing in bull, hammerhead and tiger sharks. A team of scientists embarks on a high-stakes expedition to uncover what drives this extraordinary gathering of giants. As they tag and track sharks, deploy cutting-edge camera technology and witness rare hunting behavior, a complex food web begins to emerge, fueled by nesting turtles, vast seabird colonies and abundant marine life. From low-tide ambushes to high-tide invasions, the team reveals how each species exploits the island’s shifting hunting opportunities.
Starring: Dan Nachtrab
Director: Mark Woodward