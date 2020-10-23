Sharks: Reef RivalsSharks: Reef Rivals

Fifty miles off Australia’s coast, a tiny island in the Great Barrier Reef becomes a deadly arena where some of the ocean’s top predators collide. Each day, shifting tides transform a shallow lagoon from a harsh trap into a feeding ground, drawing in bull, hammerhead and tiger sharks. A team of scientists embarks on a high-stakes expedition to uncover what drives this extraordinary gathering of giants. As they tag and track sharks, deploy cutting-edge camera technology and witness rare hunting behavior, a complex food web begins to emerge, fueled by nesting turtles, vast seabird colonies and abundant marine life. From low-tide ambushes to high-tide invasions, the team reveals how each species exploits the island’s shifting hunting opportunities.more

Fifty miles off Australia’s coast, a tiny island in the Great Bar...More

Starring: Dan Nachtrab

Director: Mark Woodward

TVPGAnimals & NatureDocumentariesMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Movie

Sharks: Reef Rivals

Fifty miles off Australia’s coast, a tiny island in the Great Barrier Reef becomes a deadly arena where some of the ocean’s top predators collide. Each day, shifting tides transform a shallow lagoon from a harsh trap into a feeding ground, drawing in bull, hammerhead and tiger sharks. A team of scientists embarks on a high-stakes expedition to uncover what drives this extraordinary gathering of giants. As they tag and track sharks, deploy cutting-edge camera technology and witness rare hunting behavior, a complex food web begins to emerge, fueled by nesting turtles, vast seabird colonies and abundant marine life. From low-tide ambushes to high-tide invasions, the team reveals how each species exploits the island’s shifting hunting opportunities.

Starring: Dan Nachtrab

Director: Mark Woodward

TVPGAnimals & NatureDocumentariesMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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