About this Movie
Great White Gauntlet
Off the southern coast of Australia, Greenly Island is home to hundreds of seals and sea lions — and great white sharks. Drawn by reports of increased shark sightings, marine scientists Lauren Meyer, Charlie Huveneers and Adam Barnett embark on an expedition to uncover what is really happening beneath the waves. Working in brutal weather and towering swells, the team deploys drone patrols, underwater cameras, smart drumlines and acoustic tracking stations in a race to find and tag a great white shark. Along the way, they encounter unexpected predators, including mako sharks and bronze whalers, revealing that Greenly Island is far more than a simple hunting ground. When the scientists fit a white shark with a camera tag, the footage captures extraordinary, never-before-seen hunting behavior, but the data also delivers a major surprise.
Starring: Dan Nachtrab
Director: Mark Woodward