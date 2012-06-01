The Mummy

PG-13ActionAdventureFantasy • Movie • 1999

About this Movie

Adventurer Brendan Fraser and opposing teams of treasure hunters awaken an evil 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy in this thriller.

Starring: Brendan FraserRachel WeiszJohn HannahArnold VoslooKevin J. O'Connor

Director: Stephen Sommers

