Shark Island ShowdownShark Island Showdown

In the remote waters off Norfolk Island in the South Pacific, three of the ocean’s most powerful predators converge in remarkable numbers. Tiger, dusky and Galapagos sharks gather here year after year, but the reason has long remained a mystery. Shark experts Lauren Meyer, Adam Barnett and Charlie Huveneers launch an ambitious investigation using satellite tags, drones and new birth-tag technology to follow these apex predators beneath the surface. Their search leads from coral reefs to seabird colonies and coastal harbors, revealing intense territorial rivalries and a delicately balanced ecosystem where each species must carve out space to survive. Through close encounters, cutting-edge science and unexpected twists, the team reveals why Norfolk Island has become one of the Pacific’s most important and dangerous shark strongholds.more

In the remote waters off Norfolk Island in the South Pacific, thr...More

Starring: Dan Nachtrab

Director: Mark Woodward

TV14Animals & NatureDocumentariesMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Movie

Shark Island Showdown

In the remote waters off Norfolk Island in the South Pacific, three of the ocean’s most powerful predators converge in remarkable numbers. Tiger, dusky and Galapagos sharks gather here year after year, but the reason has long remained a mystery. Shark experts Lauren Meyer, Adam Barnett and Charlie Huveneers launch an ambitious investigation using satellite tags, drones and new birth-tag technology to follow these apex predators beneath the surface. Their search leads from coral reefs to seabird colonies and coastal harbors, revealing intense territorial rivalries and a delicately balanced ecosystem where each species must carve out space to survive. Through close encounters, cutting-edge science and unexpected twists, the team reveals why Norfolk Island has become one of the Pacific’s most important and dangerous shark strongholds.

Starring: Dan Nachtrab

Director: Mark Woodward

TV14Animals & NatureDocumentariesMovie2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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