Romeo + JulietRomeo + Juliet

Mixing Shakespeare's classic prose with contemporary imagery, this is a brilliant new interpretation of the timeless tale of star-crossed lovers.more

Mixing Shakespeare's classic prose with contemporary imagery, thi...More

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprioClaire DanesBrian Dennehy

Director: Baz Luhrmann

PG-13DramaRomanceMovie1996
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • multilingual

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About this Movie

Romeo + Juliet

Mixing Shakespeare's classic prose with contemporary imagery, this is a brilliant new interpretation of the timeless tale of star-crossed lovers.

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprioClaire DanesBrian DennehyJohn Alberto LeguizamoPete Postlethwaite

Director: Baz Luhrmann

PG-13DramaRomanceMovie1996
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • multilingual

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