Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible

At the Rabbit Academy, sneaky rabbit Leo begins working with the foxes to destroy Easter once and for all. Now, Easter rabbits Max, Emmy and their friends must team up to stop him.more

At the Rabbit Academy, sneaky rabbit Leo begins working with the ...More

Starring: Callum MaloneyLucy CarolanCameron Simpson

Director: Ute von Münchow-Pohl

TVPGKidsHolidayComedyAdventureAnimationMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible - Trailer

About this Movie

At the Rabbit Academy, sneaky rabbit Leo begins working with the foxes to destroy Easter once and for all. Now, Easter rabbits Max, Emmy and their friends must team up to stop him.

