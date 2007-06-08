Surf's Up

PG • Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Kids • Movie • 2007

Teenage Rockhopper penguin Cody Maverick, an up-and-coming surfer, enters his first pro competition. Followed by a camera crew to document his experie...more

Teenage Rockhopper penguin Cody Maverick, an up-and-coming surfer, enters his first pro competition. Followed by a camera crew to document his experie...more

Start watching Surf's Up

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
The Ant Bully
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2006)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2008)
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2011)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Smallfoot
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Sheep and Wolves
PG • Animation, Kids • Movie (2018)
Astro Boy
PG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Snoopy Come Home
TVG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (1972)
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2002)
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Barbie: Mariposa & her Butterfly Fairy Friends
Family, Animation • Movie (2008)
The Prince of Egypt
PG • Musicals, Animation • Movie (1998)
Alpha and Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
TVPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2017)
The Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice
Family, Animation • Movie (2016)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

Start Your Free Trial