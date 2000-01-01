ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
The Original Kings of Comedy
R • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2000)
Four of the funniest black stand-up comics in 1999 take the stage.
Martin Lawrence: You So Crazy
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1994)
The outrageous actor/comedian lets it all hang out in this comedy concert movie, filmed in front of a live audience in Brooklyn.
Ron White: A Little Unprofessional
Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2012)
Ron White delivers more than an hour of all new material with his signature, irreverent storytelling style and the best comedic timing in the business.
Dave Chappelle: Killin' Them Softly
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2000)
Comedian/actor/writer Dave Chappelle performs a hilarious stand-up routine at the Lincoln Theater in his hometown of Washington, D.C.
T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2017)
Comedian/actor T.J. Miller takes the stage in his hometown of Denver for his first HBO stand-up special.
Gary Owen: #DoinWhatIDo
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Gary Owen hilariously bridges the "lanes" of black and white cultures.
Richard Pryor: Omit the Logic
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Comedy greats and others recount the defining influence of Richard Pryor.
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam - Live from Dallas
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2010)
The third installment of the popular standup comedy concert series.
Gary Owen: I Agree with Myself
Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Fearless and happy-go-lucky stand-up comedian Gary Owen flips every accepted, politically correct approach to family, race, gender and politics in his hilarious comedy special.
Chris Rock: Kill the Messenger
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Chris Rock's fifth HBO comedy special features footage of the comic from performances in South Africa, New York and London.
F*Ck Nick Cannon
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2013)
Nick Cannon's stand-up comedy special.
Funny Women of a Certain Age
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Fran Drescher leads a cast of mature women of standup in a night of comedy.
Dane Cook Vicious Circle
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2006)
Superstar comic Dane Cook comes home to Boston to perform in his first-ever solo HBO concert.
Jim Jefferies: I Swear to God
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Rude, crude and lewd comic Jim Jefferies brings his unique brand of anecdotal humor to this stand-up special.
Tone Bell: Can't Cancel This
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2018)
Comedian Tone Bell simply wants to live in a world where jelly is free.
Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
Chris Rock combines his hilarious delivery and his fearless style to launch an all-out comedy assault in his third solo HBO special.
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo - Extended Cut
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Comedy superstar Amy Schumer brings her unique blend of honesty and an unapologetic sense of humor to HBO in this stand-up special.
Daniel Sloss: X
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Comedian Daniel Sloss makes his HBO debut with a special, taped before a live audience in Australia.
George Lopez: America's Mexican
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Expect the unexpected when America's favorite Latino comic, George Lopez, hits the stage in his first HBO solo stand-up special.
Chris Rock: Never Scared
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Chris Rock performs stand-up from his 'Black Ambition Tour' in this comedy special taped before a live audience in Washington, D.C.
Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin'
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Comedian/actor Amanda Seales stars in her first HBO stand-up special, taped in front of a live audience at the Edison Ballroom in NYC.
D.L. Hughley: Reset
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2012)
D.L. Hughley's stand-up comedy special.
Tracey Ullman: Live & Exposed
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2005)
Tracey Ullman takes to the stage to explore the twists, turns and triumphs that have shaped her remarkable life and career.
Whitney Cummings: I'm Your Girlfriend (Extended Cut)
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Whitney Cummings--the actress/comic behind TV hits '2 Broke Girls' and 'Whitney'--stars in this extended cut of her HBO stand-up special.
George Lopez: Tall, Dark & Chicano
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2009)
George Lopez steps in front of a packed crowd at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX for this stand-up special.
Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You Higher
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Cedric the Entertainer--one of the 'Original Kings of Comedy'--seizes the spotlight in his first HBO stand-up comedy special.
Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Pete Holmes stars in his second special for HBO, taped in front of a sold-out live audience at the Aladdin Theater in Portland, Oregon.
George Lopez: It's Not Me, It's You
TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Comedy superstar George Lopez performs live in front of a packed house at the Nokia Theatre in L.A. in this stand-up special.
Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me?
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Stand-up comic Jay Pharaoh performs his most popular celebrity impressions.
D.L. Hughley: Unapologetic
TVMA • Comedy, Sports • Movie (2007)
Popular stand-up comic D.L. Hughley takes the stage in Washington, D.C., in his fourth HBO special.
Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2010)
Tracy Morgan delivers his hilarious takes on race relations, politics, celebrity, flying and more in this stand-up special.
D.L. Hughley: Clear
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
Legendary comedian D.L. Hughley takes the stage at the Regency Theatre.
Tracey Ullman in the Trailer Tales
TV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2003)
Tracey Ullman's comedy special features the one-and-only 'Ruby Romaine'--the memorable character from HBO's 'Tracey Takes On.'
Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
Rising comedy star Jerrod Carmichael takes to the stage of The Comedy Store in Hollywood, CA for his first HBO stand-up special.
Jerrod Carmichael: 8
TVMA • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2017)
Comic/writer/actor Jerrod Carmichael stars in his second solo HBO stand-up special, taped in the round at the Masonic Hall in NYC.
Comedy's Dirtiest Dozen
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (1988)
The classic comedy concert film that launched the careers of Tim Allen, Chris Rock and Jackie The Joke Man Martling.
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Comedy superstar Amy Schumer brings her unique blend of honesty and an unapologetic sense of humor to HBO in this stand-up special.
Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Prepare for an evening of riotously shocking material as stand-up superstar Sarah Silverman steps up for her first HBO solo special.
D.L. Hughley: Going Home
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
Comedian D.L. Hughley hits the stage for this show full of sidesplitting material, including his insights on family and fatherhood.
David Cross: The Pride Is Back
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Stand-up special with David Cross, the co-star of HBO's cult comedy series 'Mr. Show With Bob and David.'
Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Show: 30 Days & 30 Nights - Hollywood to the Heartland
R • Comedy, Documentaries • Movie (2006)
Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Show features four stand-up comedians performing 30 shows in 30 consecutive nights in cities across the USA. With Jon Favreau, Dwight Yoakam.
Lewis Black: Red, White & Screwed
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Lewis Black delivers his comical insights into everything from the State of the Union to Dick Cheney's aim in this stand-up special.
Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
The co-creator of TV's 'Seinfeld' exposes his George-like personality in this delightfully deadpan comedy special.
Dave Attell: Captain Miserable
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Dave Attell dissects his most recent phobias, failures and fantasies in this stand-up show.
Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Comedian/writer/actor Pete Holmes shares his hilarious insights into life's most absurd moments in this stand-up comedy special.
Lewis Black: Black on Broadway
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Cantankerous comic Lewis Black stars in his first HBO stand-up special, taped live at the Brooks Atkinson Theater in New York City.
Whitney Cummings: I'm Your Girlfriend
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2016)
Whitney Cummings--the actress/comic behind TV hits '2 Broke Girls' and 'Whitney'--takes to the stage in her first HBO stand-up special.
David Spade: Take the Hit
TV14 • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (1998)
Acerbic actor/comedian David Spade performs a riotous stand-up set in his first solo TV special.
Jim Norton: Monster Rain
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2007)
'Cringe comedy' king Jim Norton takes the stage at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C., for an hour of raucous, adults-only stand up.
Dana Carvey: Squatting Monkeys Tell No Lies
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Emmy(R)-winning comedian Dana Carvey brings his riotous impressions, perceptions and impersonations to this one-hour stand-up special.
Robert Klein: Unfair & Unbalanced
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Robert Klein's ninth HBO stand-up special features an hour of hilarious insights plus a few memorable musical interludes.
Dennis Miller: The Raw Feed
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Dennis Miller's sixth solo HBO comedy special is a riotous stand-up performance taped in front of a packed house at Chicago's Vic Theatre.
The Queens of Comedy
R • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2001)
Comedy show featuring Mo'Nique, Adele Givens, Sommore and Laura Hayes.
Richard Jeni: A Big Steaming Pile of Me
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Award-winning comedian Richard Jeni delivers an hour of off-the-wall characterizations and humor in this stand-up comedy special.
Bill Maher: Victory Begins at Home
TV14 • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Comedian/writer/actor Bill Maher performs in this stand-up comedy special recorded at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.
Wishful Drinking
TVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Hollywood icon Carrie Fisher tells her raucous, raw and intoxicating true story in this documentary based on her hit stage production.
Rosie O'Donnell: A Heartfelt Stand up
TV14 • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Rosie O'Donnell speaks straight from the heart (literally) in this stand-up special that details her life-changing heart attack; and more.
Paul F. Tompkins: Driven to Drink
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (1999)
In this comedy special, Paul F. Tompkins (HBO's 'Mr. Show with Bob and David') performs a stand-up routine on stage.
Drew Michael
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2018)
Stand-up comedian and former "Weekend Update" SNL writer Drew Michael stars in his first one-hour HBO special.
Bill Maher: Live from D.C.
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2014)
The no-nonsense host of 'Real Time with Bill Maher' performs in his 10th solo stand-up special for HBO.
Ellen DeGeneres: The Beginning
TV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2000)
The sassy actress/comedian's third solo HBO special features material taped at New York City's Beacon Theater.
Bill Maher ... But I'm Not Wrong
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Bill Maher provides his hilarious insights and opinions on a variety of social and political issues in this stand-up special.
Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted
TV14 • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Grammy®-nominated comedian Tig Notaro headlines and directs this stand-up comedy special taped at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston, MA.
Gina Yashere: Laughing to America
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
Gina Yashere takes the stage to perform her unapologetically hilarious stand-up comedy routine.
Chris Gethard: Career Suicide
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Comedian/writer/talk-show and podcast host Chris Gethard brings his critically acclaimed one-man, off-Broadway show to HBO.
Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now
TVPG • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Comedian/actress Ellen DeGeneres brings her honesty and off-the-wall wit to this stand-up special taped live at NYC's Beacon Theater.
Dennis Miller: All In
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Dennis Miller takes aim at the foibles and follies of society, politics, celebrity and more in his seventh solo HBO comedy special.
Bill Maher: The Decider
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • Movie (2007)
Comedian, writer and HBO talk-show host Bill Maher performs a hilariously scathing stand-up set in this comedy special.
Robert Klein: The Amorous Busboy of Decatur Avenue
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Robert Klein's eighth HBO comedy special features his witty insights into such disparate topics as current and past presidents and aging.
Orlando Leyba: Adorable
TV14 • Sports, Martial Arts • Movie (2018)
This special features stand-up comic Orlando Leyba who finds humor in just about anything that crosses his path.
