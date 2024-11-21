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Stand Up Movies

New on Hulu
Sin ToronjaSin Toronja
Can depression be funny? Comedian Alex Fernández turns mental health, marriage, anime and the absurdities of modern life into an intimate, sharply observed stand-up set—an evening packed with humor and heart, and absolutely no grapefruit.
International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Popular
Real Time with Bill Maher: Anniversary SpecialTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Bill Burr: Drop Dead YearsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Ralph Barbosa: Planet BosaTVMA • Latino, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Leanne Morgan: So YummyTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2018)
Jim Gaffigan: The SkinnyTV14 • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't RightTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
LOL Live with Chaunté WayansTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2026)
Heather McMahan: BreadwinnerNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
LOL Live with Justin SilvaTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
LOL Live with Matt RichardsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Kumail Nanjiani: Night ThoughtsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Andrew Santino: White NoiseTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in HollywoodNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Jim Gaffigan: Quality TimeTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialTVMA • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Frankie Quiñones: Damn That's CrazyTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Zarna Garg: Practical People WinTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Atsuko Okatsuka: FatherTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Chris Spencer: GOAT AdjacentTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Heather McMahan: Son I Never HadTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Jackie Fabulous: You Can LeaveTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
LOL Live with Lea'h SampsonTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Jim Gaffigan: Noble ApeTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2018)
Jimmy O. Yang: Good DealTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Chris Distefano: It's Just UnfortunateTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Jiaoying Summers: What Specie Are You?Not Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Zarna Garg: One in a BillionNot Rated • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely FlowersTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Eddie Izzard: WunderbarNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2022)
Ilana Glazer: Human MagicTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Andrew Santino: Homefield AdvantageTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2017)
Joel McHale: Live from PyongyangTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Margaret Cho: psyCHOTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Jessica Kirson: I'm the ManTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Eddie Izzard: Dress To KillNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing HotTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Maria Bamford: Local ActNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2023)
Jay Jurden: Yes Ma'amNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Sinbad: Make Me Wanna HollaTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
Rachel Scanlon: Gay FantasyTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Sinbad: Where U Been?Not Rated • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Jermaine Fowler: Give 'Em Hell, KidTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Maria Bamford: Weakness is the BrandNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Kevin Hart Presents: Keith Robinson - Back of the Bus FunnyNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2014)
Russell Peters: DeportedNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Sin ToronjaInternational, Latino • Movie (2024)
Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the WindTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Ilana Glazer: The Planet is BurningTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Nigel Ng: The HAIYAA SpecialNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Janeane Garofalo: If I MayNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2016)
A-Z
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of ComedyTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2021)
Ahir Shah: DotsTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2021)
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting WordsTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2021)
Alex Edelman: Just for UsTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin'TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo - Extended CutTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Andrew Santino: Homefield AdvantageTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2017)
Andrew Santino: White NoiseTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Atsuko Okatsuka: FatherTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Atsuko Okatsuka: The IntruderTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Beth Stelling: Girl DaddyTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Bill Burr: Drop Dead YearsTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Bill Maher ... But I'm Not WrongTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2010)
Bill Maher: #AdultingTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Bill Maher: Live From OklahomaTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Bill Maher: The DeciderTVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Bill Maher: Victory Begins at HomeTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2003)
Bob Saget: That Ain't RightTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2007)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your LifeTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Caleb Hearon: Model ComedianTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You HigherTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2006)
Chelsea Handler: EvolutionTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Chez WhoopiTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Chris Distefano: It's Just UnfortunateTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Chris Fleming: Live at the PalaceTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Chris Gethard: Career SuicideTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2017)
Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?TVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Chris Rock: Bigger & BlackerTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Chris Rock: Kill the MessengerTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Chris Rock: Never ScaredTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Chris Spencer: GOAT AdjacentTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Comedy ChingonasTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2021)
D.L. Hughley: Going HomeTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (1999)
D.L. Hughley: UnapologeticTVMA • Sports, Black Stories • Movie (2007)
Dan Soder: Son of a GaryTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Dana Carvey: Squatting Monkeys Tell No LiesTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2008)
Dane Cook Vicious CircleTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2006)
Daniel Sloss: XTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
Dave Attell: Captain MiserableTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2007)
Dave Chappelle: Killin' Them SoftlyTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2000)
David Brenner Back With a VengeanceTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2000)
David Cross: The Pride Is BackTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
David Spade: Take the HitTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1998)
Dennis Miller: All InTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2006)
Dennis Miller: The Raw FeedTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2003)
Drew MichaelTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2018)
Drew Michael: Red Blue GreenTVMA • Stand Up, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Eddie Izzard: Dress To KillNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
Eddie Izzard: WunderbarNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2022)
Ellen DeGeneres: Here and NowTVPG • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2003)
Ellen DeGeneres: The BeginningTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2000)
Frankie Quiñones: Damn That's CrazyTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Gary Gulman: Born On 3rd BaseTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2023)
Gary Gulman: The Great DepreshTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
George Lopez: America's MexicanTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2007)
George Lopez: It's Not Me, It's YouTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2012)
George Lopez: Tall, Dark & ChicanoTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2009)
Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must GoTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Heather McMahan: BreadwinnerNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Heather McMahan: Son I Never HadTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Ian Lara: Romantic ComedyTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2022)
Ilana Glazer: Human MagicTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Ilana Glazer: The Planet is BurningTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2020)
Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing HotTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Jackie Fabulous: You Can LeaveTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2026)
James Acaster: Hecklers WelcomeTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Janeane Garofalo: If I MayNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2016)
Jason Kuller: Goodbye Yellow Brick JokeTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)

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