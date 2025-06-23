Will Ferrell’s comedic appeal is legendary. Whether he’s the leading man, a co-star, or playing a supporting role, Will Ferrell brings a certain funny flair to any film. And often, it’s a downright side-splitting flair.

Though he first became a household name as a cast member on Saturday Night Live (SNL) from 1995 to 2002, he’s been a stalwart of the silver screen for decades, making numerous well-loved films.

With so many great Will Ferrell movies out there, it can be tough to narrow it down to a handful of must-sees. But we’ve put together the definitive selection of the best Will Ferrell movies for you to stream — whether that’s from the couch, chair, floor, or bed.

Elf (2003)

If ever a movie thrusts Will Ferrell’s face front-and-center in your mind, it’s Elf . This classic Christmas movie tells the tale of Buddy (Ferrell), a human raised as an elf in Santa’s workshop.

As a baby, Buddy sneaks into Santa’s bag, where he remains undetected until he’s brought back to the North Pole. The head elf adopts Buddy, who grows up steeped in elfdom.

Though he towers over his elfin peers when grown, man-sized Buddy is every bit an elf until he learns of his human origins. He then travels to New York City, attempting to connect with his biological dad. There, Buddy perplexes, annoys, and eventually charms those he encounters with his youthful energy, kind heart, and unexpectedly wise ways.

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Strays (2023)

Although Will Ferrell doesn’t physically appear in Strays, he voices the lead character, Reggie, a sweet border terrier. Abandoned in the city by his deadbeat owner, Reggie befriends several other stray dogs. As they plot revenge on Reggie’s former owner, this mutty crew engages in shenanigans that’ll make you howl with laughter.

*Strays requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Watch: Strays *

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Downhill (2020)

In this dark comedy-drama, married couple Bille (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Pete (Ferrell) narrowly escape an avalanche while on vacation in the Alps with their kids. In the aftermath of the harrowing event, the couple’s marriage takes a hit as they re-evaluate their lives — and life in general. Can they unbury themselves, shake off the snow, and move forward?

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Holmes & Watson (2018)

In Holmes & Watson, the comedic team from Step Brothers (2008), Will Ferrell and John C. Reilley, give uproarious life to these namesake characters. Famed detective Sherlock Holmes (Farrell) and his assistant Dr. Watson (Reilley) are summoned to Buckingham palace to solve a murder-mystery. But the case is far from cut-and-dried. The duo navigates twists and turns to cleverly foil an additional plot before the queen winds up dead.

*Holmes & Watson requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

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Get Hard (2015)

Arrogant, wealthy, and unscrupulous hedge-fund manager James King (Ferrell) has 30 days to prepare for the jail sentence he earned from defrauding clients.

King enlists his car washer, Darnell Lewis (Kevin Hart), whom King thinks is an ex-con, to help him get ready for prison. In truth, Lewis is a straight arrow with a non-existent rap sheet. Not knowing the first thing about life in jail, but wanting the tidy sum James is offering him, Lewis concocts all sorts of crazy prison-prep activities.

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Land of the Lost (2009)

A spoof of the kooky ’60s television series, Land of the Lost is a campy fantasy-comedy. Dr. Rock Marshall (Ferrell), his assistant, and one other guy get transported through a time-travel portal to an age of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. As they try to get back to the present, the audience can indulge in this fun escape of a movie.

*Land of the Lost requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

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Megamind (2010)

In this popular animated sci-fi feature, Will Ferrell voices the title character, Megamind, an alien villain. In the movie, the ingenious and devious Megamind invents gadgets to employ in battles against his archnemesis, Metro Man. With other characters voiced by veteran actors — such as Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, David Cross, and Brad Pitt, Megamind spawned a franchise, including video games and other productions.

*Megamind requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

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Step Brothers (2008)

With Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly as middle-aged stepbrothers, this comedy (co-written by Farrell) generates guffaws by the barrelful.

In the movie, single parents Nancy and Robert each have an immature, underemployed, and socially stunted son living with them. Nancy and Robert get married and move in together, forcing Nancy’s son, Brennan (Reilley), and Robert’s son, Dale (Ferrell), to share a room in the marital domicile. The new stepbrothers initially clash. But eventually, they bond, stand up for each other, and join forces to move beyond their bumbling backgrounds.

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Old School (2003)

Three unhappy and disillusioned middle-aged men — Mitch (Luke Wilson), Frank (Ferrell) and Bernard (Vince Vaughn) — start a fraternity when Mitch’s home near a college campus is rezoned as school housing. Mitch, Frank, and Bernard run pledges through hazing rituals, funnel beers, and engage in… youthful indiscretions. But when the aging frat boys spar with school officials, they must pass a series of ridiculous assessments to retain their charter.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Ricky Bobby was literally born racing — in the back of a Chevelle as his racecar driver father fully engaged his leadfoot, speeding past the hospital.

Years later, an adult Bobby (Ferrell) works in a NASCAR driver’s pit crew. While the driver is waylaid in the bathroom, Bobby takes the wheel and blows everyone away with a third-place win. As he makes a career as a NASCAR driver, Bobby guides himself with his father’s advice: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

Quiz Lady (2023)

Will Ferrell plays a game show host in this endearing comedy about two estranged sisters who team up to pay off their mother’s gambling debts. Hapless older sister Jenny (Sandra Oh) and younger sister Anne (Awkwafina) travel cross-country so Anne, a quiz show prodigy, can compete. Paul Reubens of Pee-Wee Herman fame also appears.

Watch: Quiz Lady

Everything Must Go (2010)

Nick (Ferrell) is a lapsed alcoholic living in Arizona. When he loses his job and his wife leaves him, he faces eviction from his home. With his belongings already strewn across the lawn, thanks to his wife, Nick has a yard sale. This puts into motion Nick’s recovery from alcoholism — and from the faltering state of his life.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

In Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Will Ferrell plays the mustached and coiffed title character, a 1970s news anchor at a large television station in San Diego. Burgundy’s hook-up, Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), fills in for him as an anchor and beats his ratings, prompting the station to hire her as Burgundy’s co-anchor. The two attempt to sabotage each other to hilarious effect.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues premiered almost a decade after the original Anchorman, with both Ferrell and Applegate reprising their roles. In this sequel, Burgundy and Corningstone are married and co-anchors for a prestigious news program. When Corningstone is promoted, Burgundy gets fired. Green with envy, Burgundy attempts to resurrect his career.

Blades of Glory (2007)

During a world men’s figure skating championship, pro singles skaters Chazz Michael Michaels (Ferrell) and Jimmy MacElroy (Jon Heder) receive identical scores. Sharing gold, and the podium, the rival skaters break into a fight, prompting their ban from professional skating competitions. After finding a loophole, the two adversaries break the ice and tradition to become the world’s first all-male pairs figure skating team.

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Barbie (2023)

Although Ferrell didn’t exactly star in Barbie, he played an important role. As the fictional CEO of Mattel, Barbie’s manufacturer, Ferrell attempts to protect the brand and resist change. But as Barbie and Ken challenge the status quo in the real world, the CEO struggles to remain in control.

Watch: Barbie

Semi-Pro (2008)

In 1976, the fictional American Basketball Association (ABA) team, the Flint Michigan Tropics, languishes as a laughing stock in a distant last place. As the league attempts to merge with the NBA (National Basketball Association), the Tropics are perilously close to being permanently sidelined. Singer-turned-team-owner Jackie Moon (Ferrell) and the players attempt to save the team and avoid being lost in the fro — err — fray.

Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

Harold Crick (Ferrell) is a highly self-regulated IRS agent in Chicago. When he gets ready to audit a local baker, Crick hears the actions of his life being narrated by an omniscient voice. Alarmed when the voice narrates that he will die soon, Crick seeks the help of a psychiatrist and a literature professor to help determine whether the story being told will end as a tragedy.

Kicking and Screaming (2005)

Phil Weston (Ferrell) is a married guy with a young son, Sam, and a vitamin store. His overbearing father, Buck (Robert Duvall), runs a small chain of sports stores and coaches the best kids’ soccer team in town. Sam is on Buck’s team, the Gladiators, but Buck keeps him benched and eventually trades him to the Tigers, the worst team in the league.

Phil decides to become the Tigers’ coach, enlisting help from his neighbor, Mike Ditka (yes, that Mike Ditka — former NFL star and Bears’ coach), who has an axe to grind with Buck. Competition heats up to an inferno when Phil and Buck make a wager on which team will win the league championship.

The Other Guys (2010)

In this cop comedy, two bumbling detectives, Allen Gamble (Ferrell) and Terry Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg), are reluctant partners in a New York City precinct. While Allen is more of a wallflower, Terry is a brash hothead, and the rest of the precinct has little respect for either one.

When investigating a mundane permit violation, the partners uncover a colossal crime conspiracy led by a British billionaire. As Allen and Terry attempt to foil the sinister plot, they muddle through their relationships with women.

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