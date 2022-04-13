21 Best Sports Movies on Hulu to Stream Right Now

Love the heart-pumping, adrenaline-inducing, buzzer-beating rush of a good sports movie? Us too.

Lucky for you, our library is full of them. From Oscar-winning movies like I, Tonya, to classics like Remember the Titans* and family-friendly flicks like The Sandlot, you’re just a few clicks away from scoring the best movie night you’ve had in a while. These are some of the greatest sports movies on Hulu streaming right now.

Best Sports Movies on Hulu

I, Tonya

The 2017 Oscar®-winning film I, Tonya tells the story of former Olympian Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie), whose path to stardom was threatened by her conspiring ex-husband ( Sebastian Stan ) in a scandal that shook the nation. Allison Janney took home an Oscar in 2018 for her supporting role as Tonya’s mother, LaVona.

Watch: I, Tonya

Radio

A new arrival to Hulu, the popular sports drama Radio should be near the top of your watchlist.

Starring Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ed Harris, the film follows Radio (Gooding), a developmentally disabled adult, who forms a unique and extraordinary friendship with the local football coach, Coach Jones (Harris), that transforms their small South Carolina town.

Watch: Radio

Grudge Match

Boxing promoter Dante Slate Jr. (Kevin Hart) calls on longtime rivals Billy ‘The Kid’ McGuigan (Robert De Niro) and Henry Sharp (Sylvester Stallone) to return to the ring, after 30-years of retirement, to settle the score once and for all. If you love boxing and UFC movies, Grudge Match is a can’t miss.

Watch: Grudge Match

Hoosiers

The popular basketball movie Hoosiers follows Norman Dale (Gene Hackman), a coach with a checkered past, who is hired to help a small-town high school basketball squad up their hoop game and take their skills to the next level.

Watch: Hoosiers *

*Hoosiers is available with the Cinemax® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Remember the Titans

Commonly regarded as one of the best sports movies of all time, Remember the Titans brings everything we love about sports movies to the big screen.

Based on a true story, and starring Oscar®-winning actor Denzel Washington as Coach Herman Boone, Remember the Titans shows the conflicts of a newly integrated high school in 1971 in Alexandria, Virginia. In a town where high school football reigns supreme, the team learns that they must work together to win.

If you like Remember the Titans, discover more football movies streaming now.

Watch: Remember the Titans *

*Remember the Titans is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Moneyball

Starring Academy Award®-winning actor Brad Pitt, Moneyball is a true home run (see what we did there?)

The film follows Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane (Pitt), who is tasked with building a winning baseball team on a tight budget. With the help of Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), he explores the viability of a computer-generated program to draft his team, in the hopes of leading the A’s to a championship title.

Watch: Moneyball

Seabiscuit

Based on the book by Laura Hillenbrand, Seabiscuit tells the inspiring true story of an underdog thoroughbred racehorse, his resilient team, and how they inspired a nation during the Great Depression.

Check out Seabiscuit and more movies based on true stories streaming now.

Watch: Seabiscuit *

*Seabiscuit is available with the SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Born A Champion

Starring award-winning actor Dennus Quaid, the powerful sports movie Born a Champion follows an underdog Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter who gets a second chance at redemption when he’s matched against his adversary.

Watch: Born A Champion

Miracle

There’s something about Disney sports movies that bring that little extra magic.

Based on the inspiring true story, Miracle follows determined hockey coach, Herb Brooks (Kurt Russell), who is hired to lead the 1980 U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team to victory over the seemingly unbeatable Soviet Union. Be sure to check out Miracle and more inspiring movies streaming now.

Watch: Miracle *

*Miracle is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

My All-American

After leading his team to the championship, Freddie Steinmark (Finn Wittrock) must overcome personal difficulties to help his teammates rise to the top. My All-American is based on the popular book, Courage Beyond the Game: The Freddie Steinmark Story.

Watch: My All-American

Major League

The newly appointed owner of the Cleveland Indians, Rachel Phelps (Margaret Whitton), wants to relocate the team, so what does she do? She sets them up for failure by drafting some of the most terrible players in the league, including pitcher Rick Vaughn (Charlie Sheen) and Jake Taylor (Tom Berenger).

Watch: Major League *

*Major League requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Major League © STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Vertical Limit

More of an unconventional sport, Vertical Limit follows young mountain climber Peter Garrett (Chris O’Donnell), who is pushed to his limits when he has to rescue his sister (Robin Tunney) from the icy elements and torrential terrain of K2, the world’s second-highest mountain.

Watch: Vertical Limit

Across the Line

If you’re looking for a high-stakes hockey movie, Across the Line is for you. The film tells the story of Mattie Slaughter (Stephan James), a top ice hockey player in Nova Scotia, as he struggles through family issues and racial tensions in his community and works to earn a spot with the National Hockey League.

Watch: Across the Line

Good Sports Movies for Kids

The Sandlot

Regarded as one of the best baseball movies of all time, the early 90s hit The Sandlot is filled with baseball and plenty of adventures! Set in the summer of 1962 and starring Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar, and Patrick Renna, The Sandlot follows a group of baseball-obsessed neighborhood kids who invite a lonely new boy to join their team.

Watch: The Sandlot *

*Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

A 2nd Chance

A 2nd Chance is a fantastic sports flick, perfect for the entire family. It highlights the inspiring story of a young gymnast and her coach who overcome adversity to head to the biggest event in the nation–the National Gymnastics Competition.

Watch: A 2nd Chance

Hercules

Set in the birthplace of the Olympic Games, Disney’s Hercules tells the tale of one of the best-known heroes in Greek and Roman mythology.

Hercules (Tate Donovan), half-god and half-mortal, enlists the help of Philoctetes (aka Phil, Danny DeVito) to channel his super-strength and become a true hero, all in hopes of rejoining his parents, Zeus and Hera, on Mount Olympus.

Watch: Hercules *

*Hercules is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Swimming for Gold

A great family movie , Swimming for Gold tells the story of U.S. women’s swim team Olympic hopeful, Claire Carpenter (Peyton List), who suffers an injury that forces her to put aside her dreams and help the Australian men’s swim team get competition-ready.

Watch: Swimming for Gold

Popular Sports Documentaries

Life Without Basketball

Breaking down sports barriers, Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir was the first Division I college basketball player to wear a hijab on and off the court. Learn about her story in the inspiring docu-film, Life Without Basketball.

Watch: Life Without Basketball

Free to Run

Put on your running shoes and tune in to this documentary film that trails the history of running– from the stadium to the streets. Free to Run features the stories of legendary runners, like Steve Prefrontaine, Kathrine Switzer, and others.

Watch: Free to Run

Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton

Big wave surfing is headed your way in this thrilling documentary sports film. Surfing legend Laird Hamilton challenges himself to achieve greatness while riding the world’s toughest swells of the deep blue sea.

Watch: Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton