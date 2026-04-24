The hottest game on ice is heating up — the NHL playoffs are here.

Wondering how to watch NHL playoff games live without cable? With Hulu and Hulu + Live TV, hockey fans don’t need a lucky jersey to score with a reliable livestream. Watch the games live at home or on-the-go on ESPN,* ABC,* TNT,* TBS,* and truTV* — here’s how.

Watch: NHL Live Stream

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How To Stream NHL Playoff Games for the 2026 Season

With Hulu + Live TV, you won't miss a moment of the NHL playoffs. Access all the necessary channels whether you're at home in your living room or using your mobile device while on the move.

How To Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

Watching live sports on Hulu is easy. Get started in four simple steps:

New subscribers can sign up for a Hulu + Live TV account to hit the ground running (or should we say, “to hit the ice skating?”). If you’re a current subscriber, upgrade to Hulu + Live TV by logging in with your current credentials. From there, you can upgrade your current subscription from the account menu. Once you’re signed up, navigate to your account page to set up your Live TV-supported devices . This includes Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStation®, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more. Enter your zip code to find your local Live TV availability for channels carrying and streaming NHL games, including ESPN,* TNT,* ABC,* and TBS.* Can’t watch the game live? Set it up to record using Hulu’s Cloud DVR , and watch the game later.

Get Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

NHL Playoff Game Schedule

All Hulu + Live TV subscribers can stream NHL postseason games on ESPN,* ESPN 2,* ABC,* TruTV,* and TNT* — the official channels of the NHL playoffs. Check the official NHL website for the full playoff schedule, including game times and channels.

Hockey Movies, Shows, and Documentaries

Check out these on-demand hockey movies, shows, and documentaries streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.

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Shoresy



The Canadian sitcom Letterkenny continues with this side-splitting spin-off series starring fan-favorite character Shoresy (Jared Keeso) and his adventures within the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (aka NOSHO).

Watch: Shoresy

Miracle (2004)

One of the most iconic stories in hockey history, Miracle recounts the United States men’s hockey team’s unlikely victory over the Soviets in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Watch: Miracle *

*Miracle is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

As a kid, Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) was the star player of his youth hockey team. As an adult, he’s a hotshot lawyer who finds himself ordered to complete public service by coaching the worst youth hockey team in town.

Watch: The Mighty Ducks *

*The Mighty Ducks is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.