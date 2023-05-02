We’re off to the races! The 2023 Kentucky Derby is happening Saturday, May 6.

Can’t make it to Churchill Downs for Derby Day this year? You can place your bet on Hulu having the best racetrack views for you to stream at home or on the go. All you need is a Hulu + Live TV* subscription (and your fanciest hat).

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Kentucky Derby — the first race of the Triple Crown.

Watch the Kentucky Derby

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How to Live Stream the Kentucky Derby on Hulu

Watch the Kentucky Derby live on NBC without cable using Hulu + Live TV .* Here’s how to get started.

Get Started with Hulu + Live TV

Log in with your current Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed and switch to Live TV* in your Account menu. New to Hulu? Sign up for a Hulu + Live TV account. Set up the Live TV-supported devices you plan to watch Live TV on. Supported devices include Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more. Enter your zip code to find local live TV availability for NBC. Make yourself a mint julep and you’re off to the races!

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Kentucky Derby FAQs

When is the Kentucky Derby?

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is happening Saturday, May 6, 2023 the Churchill Downs in Kentucky.

What time is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby starts at noon EST on Saturday, May 6.

What Channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

Watch the Kentucky Derby live on NBC with additional coverage airing on the USA Network.

Does Hulu have the Kentucky Oaks race?

Yes, racing fans can watch the Kentucky Oaks race the day before the Kentucky Derby (Friday, May 5) on the USA Network with Hulu + Live TV.*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Upcoming Horse Races

Saturday, May 20: Preakness Stakes

Saturday, June 10: Belmont Stakes

Friday, November 3: Breeders Cup

Horse Movies on Hulu

Seabiscuit (2003)

Starring Tobey Maguire and Jeff Bridges, Seabiscuit is a biographical sports film based on the true story of an underdog racehorse who gave the entire nation something to root for during the Great Depression.

Watch: Seabiscuit

*Seabiscuit requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Dream Horse (2009)

Dream Horse is a British dramedy film and true story about a group of friends in a small Welsh town who pool their money to raise a racehorse named Dream Alliance. Can this unlikely racehorse defy the odds and unite the struggling community that raised him?

Watch: Dream Horse

Rodeo and Juliet (2015)

A city girl finds herself in a small rural town to live with her father after losing her mom. She falls in love with a handsome cowboy while working at the local rodeo — but will his dangerous profession be too much for her to handle?

Watch: Rodeo and Juliet