Just when it seemed like Gilead had told its story, The Testaments is ready to pull viewers back in. The highly anticipated Handmaid’s Tale spinoff expands the world of the hit series, weaving together new characters, returning players, and the next chapter of Margaret Atwood’s chilling vision.

Here’s everything to know about The Testaments on Hulu, from cast and story details to how it fits into The Handmaid’s Tale universe.

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What Is The Testaments on Hulu About?

The Testaments on Hulu continues the story of Gilead through a new generation led by Agnes (Chase Infiniti), the biological daughter of June Osborne — also known as Offred — and Luke Bankole from The Handmaid’s Tale. Raised within the regime, Agnes attends an elite “Wife School,” where girls are trained for their future roles as obedient spouses under the watchful eye of Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd).

Set years after the original series, the story follows Agnes and her peers in Gilead, where loyalty is expected and questioning the system comes at a cost. As relationships deepen and new perspectives emerge, cracks begin to reveal the fragile foundations beneath the regime’s control.

How The Testaments Connects to The Handmaid’s Tale

The Testaments picks up years after The Handmaid’s Tale, shifting the focus from June’s resistance to a new generation raised under Gilead’s rule. While the original series centers on fighting the system, the spinoff explores what it’s like to grow up inside it.

The connection continues through returning figures like Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), as well as June’s daughter, Agnes, whose story offers a more personal link to the original series. By expanding the timeline and perspective, The Testaments builds on the world of The Handmaid’s Tale, exploring how Gilead endures — and where it begins to rupture.

Watch: The Handmaid’s Tale

Do You Need to Watch The Handmaid’s Tale First?

No, you do not need to watch The Handmaid’s Tale first. The Testaments stands on its own with a new generation of characters.

However, watching The Handmaid’s Tale first provides important context — especially when it comes to Gilead’s origins, key relationships, and returning figures like Aunt Lydia. Viewers new to the franchise can still follow the story, but longtime fans will recognize deeper connections woven throughout.

Where To Watch The Testaments

The Testaments is available to stream exclusively on Hulu. As a Hulu Original series, all episodes can be watched on demand with a Hulu subscription.

Viewers can also stream The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, making it easy to explore the full story of Gilead in one place.

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The Testaments Cast

The Testaments features a mix of new characters and familiar faces from The Handmaid’s Tale, bringing together the next generation of Gilead alongside key figures who helped shape it.

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

Ann Dowd reprises her role as Aunt Lydia, one of the most powerful and complex figures in Gilead. In The Testaments, she plays a central role in shaping the next generation, overseeing the training of young women within the regime.

Chase Infiniti as Agnes

Chase Infiniti stars as Agnes, the biological daughter of June Osborne, the central character of The Handmaid’s Tale. With little recollection of her life before Gilead, Agnes is preparing for her future through the regime’s strict expectations. As she comes of age, she begins to question the life she’s been raised to accept and the pieces of her past that remain unexplained.

Lucy Halliday as Daisy

Daisy is another key figure in The Testaments, representing a life shaped outside of Gilead. Her storyline provides a contrasting perspective to those raised within the controlling grip of a brutal system. As her story unfolds, a surprising connection to Agnes emerges, tying their lives together and deepening the series’ exploration of identity and belonging.

Brad Alexander as Garth

Assigned to the MacKenzie household where Agnes resides, Garth appears to be a loyal Guardian, a member of Gilead’s armed forces tasked with maintaining order. Secretly, he is a deep-cover operative for Mayday, the underground resistance network fighting against the regime. As he rises within Gilead’s ranks, his position places him at the center of both the regime and the resistance.

Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite

Rowan Blanchard plays Shunammite, one of the young women navigating life inside Gilead’s strict social order. As she moves through the expectations of wife school, her character offers a closer look at the pressures and quiet tensions facing those raised within the regime.

Nate Corddry as Commander MacKenzie

Nate Corddry plays Commander MacKenzie, a high-ranking official in Gilead and a central figure within its ruling class. Within the regime, he is Agnes’ father, a role shaped by a system that removes children from their biological parents and places them into powerful households.

Is June Osborne in The Testaments?

June, played by Elisabeth Moss, does appear briefly in The Testaments, though she is not a central character in the series. The story shifts focus to a new generation with June’s legacy continuing to shape events — especially through her daughter, Agnes.

When Did The Testaments Release on Hulu?

The Testaments premiered on Hulu in April 2026, following the conclusion of The Handmaid’s Tale in May 2025. As a continuation of the story, the series picks up years later with a new generation navigating life in Gilead.

Is The Testaments Based on a Book?

Yes, The Testaments is based on a book . Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel of the same name is also a sequel to her 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale. Set 15 years after the original story, the book expands the world of Gilead through multiple perspectives, including women raised in and outside of the regime.

The Hulu series follows the core ideas of Atwood’s sequel while introducing new characters and storylines, offering a deeper look at the next generation shaped by Gilead.