Welcome to Wisteria Lane, where dark secrets, scandals, and murder mysteries lurk behind the walls of picturesque houses on perfectly manicured lawns that would put The Joneses to shame.

Needless to say — suburban life is anything but mundane with the unexpected twists in the ABC primetime drama series, Desperate Housewives.

Discover where to watch Desperate Housewives, along with similar series streaming now on Hulu.

Where to Watch Desperate Housewives

Whether you’re new to Wisteria Lane or just haven’t visited in a while, Hulu has every episode ready for you to stream on-demand — anytime, anywhere.

Watch: Desperate Housewives

How to Stream Desperate Housewives on Hulu

Streaming on Hulu is easy. Simply choose the plan that works best for you, and start streaming in seconds.

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How Many Seasons of Desperate Housewives Are There?

There are eight seasons of Desperate Housewives in total, and they’re all streaming now on Hulu.

Desperate Housewives Cast

Teri Hatcher as Susan Mayer

Felicity Huffman as Lynette Scavo

Marcia Cross as Bree Van de Kamp

Eva Longoria as Gabrielle Solis

Brenda Strong as Mary Alice Young

Ricardo Chavira as Carlos Solis

James Denton as Mike Delfino

Doug Savant as Tom Scavo

Shawn Pyfrom as Andrew Van de Kamp

Nicollette Sheridan as Edie Britt

Shows Like Desperate Housewives

Can’t get enough of Desperate Housewives? Check out these similar series streaming now.

Grey’s Anatomy

Just like Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy is another iconic ABC drama with strong female leads. Only instead of a nosey neighborhood, Grey’s takes place within the intense environment of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Stream all 20 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy now on Hulu, and check out our Grey’s Anatomy insider’s guide for more about the show.

Watch: Grey’s Anatomy

Pretty Little Liars

Overarching themes of friendship, betrayal, and secrets surround the characters of both Desperate Housewives and Pretty Little Liars. And spoiler alert — both shows revolve around suspicious deaths. Or dare we say… murders?

Stream all seven seasons of PLL now on Hulu.

Watch: Pretty Little Liars

Little Fires Everywhere

If the intense drama of Desperate Housewives leaves you wanting more, check out Little Fires Everywhere — a limited drama series based on the book by Celeste Ng, streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Little Fires Everywhere

Weeds

Nothing is ever as it seems with suburban moms and their deep, dark secrets — at least that’s the case for the main characters in both Desperate Housewives and Weeds.

All eight seasons of Weeds are streaming now on Hulu.