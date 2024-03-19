Watch ‘Desperate Housewives’: All 8 Seasons, Plus Similar Shows Streaming Now on Hulu
March 19, 2024
Welcome to Wisteria Lane, where dark secrets, scandals, and murder mysteries lurk behind the walls of picturesque houses on perfectly manicured lawns that would put The Joneses to shame.
Needless to say — suburban life is anything but mundane with the unexpected twists in the ABC primetime drama series, Desperate Housewives.
Discover where to watch Desperate Housewives, along with similar series streaming now on Hulu.
Where to Watch Desperate Housewives
Whether you’re new to Wisteria Lane or just haven’t visited in a while, Hulu has every episode ready for you to stream on-demand — anytime, anywhere.
Watch: Desperate Housewives
How to Stream Desperate Housewives on Hulu
Streaming on Hulu is easy. Simply choose the plan that works best for you, and start streaming in seconds.
How Many Seasons of Desperate Housewives Are There?
There are eight seasons of Desperate Housewives in total, and they’re all streaming now on Hulu.
Desperate Housewives Cast
Teri Hatcher as Susan Mayer
Felicity Huffman as Lynette Scavo
Marcia Cross as Bree Van de Kamp
Eva Longoria as Gabrielle Solis
Brenda Strong as Mary Alice Young
Ricardo Chavira as Carlos Solis
James Denton as Mike Delfino
Doug Savant as Tom Scavo
Shawn Pyfrom as Andrew Van de Kamp
Nicollette Sheridan as Edie Britt
Shows Like Desperate Housewives
Can’t get enough of Desperate Housewives? Check out these similar series streaming now.
Grey’s Anatomy
Just like Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy is another iconic ABC drama with strong female leads. Only instead of a nosey neighborhood, Grey’s takes place within the intense environment of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
Stream all 20 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy now on Hulu, and check out our Grey’s Anatomy insider’s guide for more about the show.
Watch: Grey’s Anatomy
Pretty Little Liars
Overarching themes of friendship, betrayal, and secrets surround the characters of both Desperate Housewives and Pretty Little Liars. And spoiler alert — both shows revolve around suspicious deaths. Or dare we say… murders?
Stream all seven seasons of PLL now on Hulu.
Watch: Pretty Little Liars
Little Fires Everywhere
If the intense drama of Desperate Housewives leaves you wanting more, check out Little Fires Everywhere — a limited drama series based on the book by Celeste Ng, streaming now on Hulu.
Watch: Little Fires Everywhere
Weeds
Nothing is ever as it seems with suburban moms and their deep, dark secrets — at least that’s the case for the main characters in both Desperate Housewives and Weeds.
All eight seasons of Weeds are streaming now on Hulu.
Watch: Weeds
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