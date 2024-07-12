In the mother-child relationship, children typically trust their mothers to protect them at all costs. But what happens when the mother abuses that trust?

When it comes to the famously tragic and complex case of Dee Dee Blanchard and her daughter, Gypsy Rose, parental betrayal ultimately led to murder.

Want to learn more about Gypsy Rose’s story? Stream her new Lifetime* reality series and more Gypsy Rose Blanchard movies, TV shows, and documentaries on Hulu — here’s how.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Gypsy Rose Movies, TV Shows, and Documentaries on Hulu

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

Follow Gypsy Rose as she learns how to live with freedom from her mother and prison for the first time in her life. From a turbulent marriage to Ryan Scott Anderson to her recently announced pregnancy — Gypsy’s new Lifetime reality series covers it all.

Watch: Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard (2024)

Gypsy Rose’s story in her own words — The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a brand-new documentary series on the Lifetime Network, giving viewers unprecedented access to Gypsy Rose herself.

Watch: The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The Act

In what many consider the darkest coming-of-age story ever told, The Act is an Emmy AwardⓇ-winning Hulu Original limited series based on the true crimes of Dee Dee Blanchard (Patricia Arquette) and her daughter, Gypsy Rose (Joey King).

All Hulu subscribers have access to exclusive extras, including behind-the-scenes footage and the process of transforming Joey King into Gypsy Rose.

Watch: The Act

Mommy Dead and Dearest (2017)

Journalists, doctors, law enforcement, and those close to the Blanchard family weigh in on the case of Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose in this revealing documentary.

Watch: Mommy Dead and Dearest *

*Mommy Dead and Dearest is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

Gypsy’s Revenge (2018)

Go back to the beginning and watch the story unfold through Blanchard family home videos, archived footage, and first-account details from Rod Blanchard — Gypsy Rose’s father.

Watch: Gypsy’s Revenge *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Killer Cases

This true-crime docuseries, Killer Cases, dedicates an episode to examining the murder trial of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Nick Godejohn.

Watch: Killer Cases (S1, E6)

ABC’s 20/20

In 2018, journalists from ABC’s 20/20 unraveled the harrowing case of Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose, including a deep dive into Dee Dee’s fraudulent schemes.