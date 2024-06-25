Welcome to Chastain Park Memorial Hospital — the professional home of Dr. Conrad Hawkins. He’s not one for gentle first impressions regarding his colleagues and trainees, but if you happen to be his patient, you couldn’t have a better medical professional on your side.

If your favorite shows are medical dramas like House and The Good Doctor, you’ll love this FOX primetime series available to watch now on Hulu.

Here’s everything you need to know about streaming the entire series.

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Where to Watch

Wondering which streaming service has all six seasons of The Resident? Watch the entire series now on Hulu with any Hulu subscription.

Watch: The Resident

The Resident

Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins

Complex, compassionate, and wildly brilliant, Conrad Hawkins is a senior resident physician at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. His unwavering commitment to his patients, especially in the face of hospital politics, makes him an endearing character despite his tough exterior.

Matt Czuchry Shows on Hulu

Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh

Devon gets his start on The Resident as a first-year medical resident at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Optimistic and eager, Devon quickly realizes there’s more to his chosen profession than meets the eye — especially when it comes to hospital politics.

Manish Dayal Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

*Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

**Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Emily VanCamp as Nicolette “Nic” Nevin

A compassionate and skilled nurse, “Nic” is sharp as a tack and as resilient as they get — even when it comes to her on-and-off romantic relationship with Conrad.

Emily VanCamp Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

*The Ring Two requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell

The Resident doesn’t shy away from exploring themes of poor ethics and corrupt leadership in the healthcare system. At Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, Dr. Randolph Bell — the Chief of Surgery — is intricately woven into the systemic issues plaguing the hospital.

Bruce Greenwood Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin

Extremely confident (and sometimes arrogant), Dr. AJ Austin is a highly skilled and ambitious cardiothoracic surgeon at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Movies and TV Shows

*The Tuskegee Airmen is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

Shaunette Renée Wilson as Dr. Mina Okafor

Known for her steady hand and remarkable surgical skills, Mina Okafor is a Nigerian native working as a surgical resident at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

Tasso Feldman as Irving Feldman

Nurse practitioner Irving Feldman is known for showcasing his ethical principles and professional integrity with a side of quirks and idiosyncrasies.

Shows Like

Love The Resident? Then you’ll enjoy these other medical dramas on Hulu .

ER

Premiering in 1994, ER is a ground-breaking medical drama that paved the way for future hospital dramas, like The Resident. George Clooney and Anthony Edwards star in ER — and all seasons are available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: ER

Grey’s Anatomy

When it comes to medical dramas, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy is top-tier. Currently in its ground-breaking 20th season, fans of The Resident can appreciate Grey’s for its complex characters and emotional storytelling.

Visit the Hulu insider’s guide to Grey’s Anatomy for more, and stream all 20 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy with any Hulu subscription.

Watch: Grey’s Anatomy

The Good Doctor

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) starts out as an exceptionally talented surgical resident at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Despite his remarkable skills, Dr. Murphy’s bedside manner and co-working abilities are made difficult by his autism and savant syndrome.

Check out our insider’s guide to The Good Doctor , and stream all seven seasons on Hulu.

Watch: The Good Doctor

Have you finished all six seasons of The Resident and are looking for another brilliant, unorthodox, and extremely confident (bordering on arrogant) doctor to fill the void? We have just the guy for you. Look no further than Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) in the hit medical mystery series, House — all eight seasons are streaming on Hulu.