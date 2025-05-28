Funny, raw, real, and fast-paced — fans couldn’t get enough of the FX breakout series, The Bear, when it premiered in June 2022.

Now, Carmy and his kitchen crew are back for a highly anticipated fourth season with their new restaurant, The Bear, officially open to the public — a major leap from the humble greasy spoon diner where it all began.

Need a refresher? Get caught up on Seasons 1 – 3 before The Bear Season 4 premieres, with all 10 episodes dropping on Wednesday, June 25 exclusively on Hulu.

Watch: The Bear

The Bear Season 4 Release Date

The highly anticipated fourth season of the hit FX show, The Bear, premieres on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, with the entire season dropping all at once on Hulu.

The Bear Season 4 Trailer

Sink your teeth into what’s next in this EmmyⓇ-winning series.

How to Watch The Bear

Is The Bear on Hulu?

Wondering where to watch The Bear? Stream the Jeremy Allen White show everyone’s been talking about exclusively on Hulu. All subscribers get access to all four seasons of The Bear on demand from Hulu’s streaming library.

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What Is The Bear About?

The Bear is about Carmen (aka “Carmy”), a world-renowned chef who inherits his brother’s ailing sandwich shop, The Original Beef, after his sudden passing. Giving up the high-class career and name he’s made for himself, Carmy returns home to Chicago and tries to turn The Original Beef into a Michelin–star restaurant. However, he quickly discovers the intense pursuit of success comes at a price — mentally, physically, and financially — especially when coupled with grief and loss.

Fast-paced and intense, The Bear is a drama and dark comedy hybrid that accurately shows the stressful environment of a restaurant kitchen and the food service industry.

The Cast of The Bear

Welcome to The Bear, formerly known as The Original Beef — a Chicagoland staple. Let us introduce you to the talented crew of chefs and service professionals who make it all happen.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

Carmen (aka “Carmy”) Berzatto is the driven, high-strung main character of The Bear, a former fine-dining prodigy who returns home to take over his late brother’s struggling sandwich shop. Consumed by grief and haunted by perfectionism, Carmy battles inner demons, toxic kitchen culture, and the weight of family dynamics throughout the series.

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Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Sydney is Carmy’s sous chef and one of the main characters of the show. She is brilliant, compassionate, and dedicated — fueled by her father’s love for The Original Beef.

Ayo Edebiri Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

Richie is a chef and manager at The Original Beef, as well as a long-time friend of Carmy’s family. Beyond his sarcasm and rough edges, Richie is a softie at heart — especially when it comes to his daughter, Eva. As the restaurant evolves, so does Richie, revealing unexpected depth as he yearns for purpose and personal growth.

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Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

Marcus is a pastry chef whose passion and curiosity for the culinary arts are contagious — even though he can get carried away at the expense of his daily tasks. For him, the kitchen is more than just work — it’s a welcome escape from the personal struggles he’s quietly navigating.

Liza Colón-Zayas as Bettina “Tina” Marrero

Tina is everyone’s best friend in the kitchen, despite coming off as tough and guarded when you first meet her. Proud and self-reliant, she prefers to do everything on her own — even in the moments when she could use a hand.

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Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

Carmy’s protective sister, Natalie (aka “Sugar”), is a no-nonsense kind of gal. She’s exactly the type of person Carmy needs to help keep him grounded amid the chaos. Though she often steps into the role of the “fixer,” Sugar quietly carries her own grief as she shoulders the pressure of holding both the family and the restaurant together.

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Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

No one is entirely sure what Fak’s official job is at the restaurant — including Fak himself. Equal parts handyman and chaos agent, he’s always eager to help even when he has no idea what he’s doing (but that’s just part of his charm). More than just comic relief, Fak’s loyalty and heart make him an oddly essential part of the team — much to Richie’s dismay.

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Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim “Ebra”

Ebra, a Somali refugee and long-time cook at The Original Beef, is a quiet and steadfast presence in the kitchen. Though little is known about him or his past, his deep roots to the restaurant and strong sense of pride speak volumes — even though he says very little.

Edwin Lee Gibson Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

What Happened in The Bear Season 3?

Just like the seasons before it, The Bear Season 3 was filled with high-stakes moments and the signature chaos fans have come to expect.

Picking up where Season 2 left off, the new restaurant is up and running — but it’s far from smooth sailing. Carmy is laser-focused on turning The Bear into a successful Michelin-starred establishment, even as the restaurant industry around him seems to be crumbling under financial strain.

His obsession with perfection pushes his team to their fullest potential professionally, but not without emotional fallout — especially for Sydney. With other restaurants trying to recruit her, she begins to wonder if the stress of Carmy’s unshakable determination is worth the personal toll.

Meanwhile, Richie continues to evolve personally and professionally, striving to find purpose and presence in the dining room and in his home life. And Sugar, now pregnant with her first child, embraces the chaos by stepping into a leadership role.

Need a refresher? Stream Season 3 of The Bear on Hulu .

The Bear on Hulu: FAQs

How Many Seasons of The Bear Are There?

There are currently three seasons of The Bear, with a fourth season premiering June 2025.

When Is Season 4 of The Bear?

The entire fourth season of The Bear is coming to Hulu on Wednesday, June 25.

How Many Episodes Will Be in Season 4 of The Bear?

Like Seasons 2 and 3, fans can expect Season 4 to have 10 episodes, compared to the eight episodes that aired in Season 1.

Is The Bear Based on a True Story?

No, The Bear is not based on a true story. However, there are some storylines in the show that were inspired by the life of co-creator, Christopher Storer, and his connection to Chicago’s real-life Mr. Beef sandwich shop.

Why Is It Called The Bear?

Carmy is sometimes referred to as “Bear,” a moniker derived from the first syllable of his last name — Berzatto. Given this connection, Carmy has dreamed of owning his own fine dining restaurant and naming it The Bear.

Shows Like The Bear on Hulu

Dopesick

If you love the character-driven storylines and gritty realism of The Bear, you’ll love the Hulu Original series , Dopesick — an emotionally charged drama that unpacks the devastating impact of the opioid crisis.

Both shows share a raw, unflinching style that exposes the invisible forces weighing on everyday people. While The Bear dives into the toxic pressures of kitchen and hustle culture, Dopesick confronts the greed of big pharma and the failures of the American healthcare system — showing what happens when individuals are pushed to the brink by institutions far bigger than themselves.

Watch: Dopesick

Barry

Both The Bear and Barry are two hit shows that don’t shy away from emotional intensity and multi-layered characters.

In this hit HBO series , Bill Hader stars as Barry — a hitman from the Midwest who finds himself immersed in Los Angeles’ theater scene. Inspired to transform his life and career, Barry faces the relentless pull of his dark past, which refuses to let go easily.

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Better Things

Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) is a single mom trying her best to raise her kids, excel in her acting career, and maintain her complicated yet loving relationship with her mother (who just so happens to live across the street). Intense drama and elements of dark humor tie this FX series with The Bear — and all seasons are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Better Things

Sweetbitter

If The Bear has you hooked on restaurant dramas, Sweetbitter is a must-watch. Coming-of-age meets workplace drama in this STARZ® series.

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