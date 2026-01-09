Toxic relationships have a way of pulling you back in — and Tell Me Lies is about to do it all over again.

After Season 2 left relationships fractured and secrets exposed, the story is far from resolved. The Hulu Original Series is officially continuing with Tell Me Lies Season 3, bringing viewers deeper into the consequences of Lucy and Stephen’s choices. With tensions still unresolved and emotional damage left in the open, the next chapter promises to push the series into even darker territory.

As anticipation builds, here’s what viewers can expect from this next chapter, including episode release dates, returning cast members, and where the story could go next.

If you need to catch up on the series — or just want to revisit every messy moment — Tell Me Lies Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Tell Me Lies

Tell Me Lies Season 3 Release Dates

Tell Me Lies Season 3 premieres January 13, 2026 — exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.

The January debut continues the series’ tradition of returning early in the year, giving viewers space to fully settle into its emotionally charged storytelling. It’s the kind of winter watch that makes staying inside feel like the plan — especially when you’re ready to swap post-holiday quiet for truly unhinged drama.

With the release date on your radar, now is the ideal time to revisit everything that happened last season. Or start from the beginning before the new season arrives.

Tell Me Lies Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

January 13, 2026: Episodes 1 & 2

January 20, 2026: Episode 3

January 27, 2026: Episode 4

February 3, 2026: Episode 5

February 10, 2026: Episode 6

February 17, 2026: Episode 7

February 24, 2026: Episode 8 (Season Finale)

Tell Me Lies Cast — Who’s Returning for Season 3?

Much of Tell Me Lies is defined by the volatile relationships at its core, and Season 3 brings back the characters who made the story impossible to look away from.

Returning Cast Members

Season 3 is expected to feature returning performances from:

Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

Spencer House as Wrigley

Catherine Missal as Bree

Sonia Mena as Pippa

Branden Cook as Evan

Alicia Crowder as Diana

Tom Ellis as Oliver

Will There Be New Characters in Season 3?

Yes — and the new additions sound like they’re being brought in to stress-test every already-fragile relationship.

Iris Apatow joins Season 3 in a recurring role as Amanda — a bright, instantly likable freshman who’s clearly not telling the whole story. If Tell Me Lies has taught us anything, it’s that the most “harmless” new arrival can end up changing everything.

Season 3 also adds Costa D’Angelo as Alex, a new series regular whose life sits at the intersection of academia and danger — and whose history with Bree suggests the past isn’t done keeping score.

What to Expect From Tell Me Lies Season 3

Season 2 left a lot unresolved, and Season 3 picks up with the consequences still very much in play. The trailer opens with Lucy recording an apology, a signal that this season is less about moving on and more about answering for what’s been done.

Lucy and Stephen get pulled back into each other’s orbit again, but it’s not a clean slate — it’s a restart with receipts.

Other storylines are set to intensify, too. Bree is still living in the aftermath of Oliver’s betrayal, and the trailer hints that trying to move forward won’t be simple. Guilt, grief, and unresolved questions hang over the group (including Wrigley and Pippa), while new arrivals like Alex and Amanda add pressure to dynamics that were already one bad decision away from imploding.

Bottom line: Season 3 doesn’t reset the board — it forces everyone to look at what they’ve done, who they’ve hurt, and whether “I’m sorry” is a turning point or just the start of the next lie.

Do You Need to Watch Seasons 1 and 2 Before Season 3?

Yes. To fully experience Tell Me Lies Season 3, watching the first two seasons is necessary. The series builds its emotional weight over time, with small moments carrying lasting impact. Relationships evolve slowly, betrayals linger, and context matters.

You can stream Tell Me Lies Seasons 1 and 2 now on Hulu, making it easy to catch up before Season 3 takes over your streaming queue.

Shows Like Tell Me Lies to Watch While You Wait

We get it — waiting for new episodes to drop can feel like torture. Luckily, Hulu already has several series that tap into the same mix of shocking drama, complicated relationships, and psychological tension.

Normal People

Tell Me Lies pulls you in with its raw portrayal of a relationship that keeps circling back on itself, and Normal People delivers a similar all-consuming emotional intensity.

Like Tell Me Lies, Normal People is a series based on a book , and it’s full of messy relationship drama between two people who keep coming back to each other — even when it’s not healthy.

Watch: Normal People

Little Fires Everywhere

For viewers drawn to the slow burn of unraveling secrets in Tell Me Lies, Little Fires Everywhere explores how people’s seemingly perfect lives can implode in ways no one sees coming.

Watch: Little Fires Everywhere

Cruel Summer

If the shifting truths and slow-building dread of Tell Me Lies keep you hooked from season to season, Cruel Summer offers a similarly unsettling experience — where nothing is quite as it seems.

Watch: Cruel Summer

Where to Watch Tell Me Lies

Tell Me Lies is streaming exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.

Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now, and Season 3 premieres with the first two episodes on January 13, 2026.