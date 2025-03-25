Studio Ghibli, founded in Japan, stands out in the anime world for its distinctive style. Its rich storytelling, multi-dimensional characters, and stunning hand-drawn animation set it apart from other genres.

With intricate details and breathtaking landscapes, Studio Ghibli has been captivating audiences of all ages and generations since 1985. Here’s everything you need to know to start streaming.

Where to Watch Studio Ghibli Movies

Stream Studio Ghibli movies on Hulu with the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle.

How to Get the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle

Ready to bundle and save on streaming? Add the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle to any Hulu subscription, and start streaming your favorite movies on Max, including Studio Ghibli movies.

Getting started is easy — simply choose the plan that works best for you , follow the prompts, and start streaming in minutes.

Best Studio Ghibli Movies Streaming Now

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Explore the whimsical floating city of Laputa, where Pazu and Sheeta embark on a magical journey through marvelous landscapes to battle sky pirates and uncover the secrets of an ancient lost civilization.

Castle in the Sky is the first official film from Studio Ghibli and is directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

Watch: Castle in the Sky *

*Castle in the Sky requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

The Boy and the Heron (2023)

Legendary director Hayao Miyazaki is back with his first film in over 10 years — The Boy and the Heron — a visually stunning and emotionally powerful adventure. The movie follows the story of a young boy, Mahito, grieving the loss of his mother during World War II.

When his father remarries and moves the family to the countryside, Mahito is greeted by a curious gray heron that leads him to a surreal and dream-like realm filled with magic and self-discovery.

Watch: The Boy and the Heron *

*The Boy and the Heron requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

In Studio Ghibli’s first fully 3D CGI-animated film, Earwig and the Witch, Earwig — a mischievous orphan girl — embraces her independent lifestyle. But her world is turned upside down when she’s unexpectedly adopted by Bella and Mandrake — a strange couple who live in a home full of magic and mystery.

Watch: Earwig and the Witch *

*Earwig and the Witch requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Pom Poko (1994)

The whimsy of Studio Ghibli meets a thought-provoking exploration of humanity’s impact on nature in Pom Poko.

Deeply rooted in Japanese folklore, this story follows a group of tanuki (Japanese raccoon dogs) who use their shape-shifting abilities to create elaborate tricks and illusions to stop urban developers from destroying their woodland home.

Watch: Pom Poko *

*Pom Poko requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

Umi and Shun are two high school students at the center of From Up on Poppy Hill — a coming-of-age story about personal growth and young love in a vibrant seaside setting during 1960s Japan.

Directed by Goro Miyazaki and co-written by Hayao Miyazaki, this Studio Ghibli film seamlessly blends young romance with themes of nostalgia, tradition, and change.

Watch: From Up on Poppy Hill *

*From Up on Poppy Hill requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Before Studio Ghibli was officially founded, Hayao Miyazaki directed Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind — laying the foundation for the studio’s signature blend of whimsical animation, rich world building, and folklore-inspired storytelling.

In this visionary film, Princess Nausicaä strives to create peace between her human world and the mysterious, insect-filled jungle just beyond it. With wisdom, courage, and a deep connection with nature, Princess Nausicaä must stop a pending war before it destroys both humanity and the fragile world around them.

Watch: Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind *

*Nausicaä Valley of the Wind requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Howl’s Moving Castle is a popular Studio Ghibli movie based on the novel of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones. The story follows Sophie, a young woman cursed by a jealous witch, turning her into an old woman. Desperate to return to her younger self, she seeks the help of Howl — a wizard with a magical moving castle.

As they embark on a journey together, Sophie not only discovers her own inner-strength, but also learns how love and self-acceptance can overcome even the darkest spells.

Watch: Howl’s Moving Castle *

*Howl’s Moving Castle requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

There’s plenty more Animayhem where that came from. Discover more of your favorite animated series streaming now on Hulu .

How Many Studio Ghibli Movies Are There?

There are currently more than 20 Studio Ghibli movies, with the first being Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, before the official founding of Studio Ghibli, and the most recent being The Boy and the Heron.

Full List of Studio Ghibli Movies