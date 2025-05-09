Disney+ Original Star Wars shows — both live-action and animated — expand the universe, introduce new characters, and bridge gaps between movies.

Whether you’re looking for a new series to escape to or want a deeper dive into the galaxy far, far away — these Star Wars series are a must-watch for seasoned fans and newcomers alike.

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Best Star Wars Shows on Disney+

Check out these popular Star Wars shows streaming now on Disney+.

Andor

In this Star Wars universe series, we follow the story of a Rebellion spy named Cassian Andor. Cassian is determined to bring down the Empire, but he must accomplish dangerous missions and form unexpected alliances to do so.

Watch: Andor *

*Star Wars: Andor is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Mandalorian

Set between the original and the sequel Star Wars trilogies, The Mandalorian explores a corner of the galaxy far, far away from the Skywalker saga. This Disney+ Original series follows a lone bounty hunter known as the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and his companion, Grogu. The duo navigates the galaxy together, learning from each other as they confront danger at every turn.

Watch: The Mandalorian *

Discover More of the Best Pedro Pascal Shows and Movies

*The Mandalorian is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Clone Wars

Set after Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)* in the official Star Wars timeline, The Clone Wars is an animated series that expands on the galactic conflict introduced in the prequel films.

Follow Jedi heroes — like Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a brave new Jedi named Ahsoka Tano — as they face epic battles and tough choices that will shape the future of the Star Wars universe.

Watch: The Clone Wars *

Check Out Hulu’s Animation Hub

*Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Attack of the Clones are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Rebels

Set before the events of Episode IV: A New Hope * (1977), Star Wars: Rebels follows a small band of freedom fighters as they rise up against the Galactic Empire. With exciting space battles and surprise appearances from iconic characters, like Darth Vader, this animated series is a must-watch for Star Wars fans of all ages.

Watch: Rebels *

*Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: A New Hope are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Resistance

Meet Kazuda Xiono — a young pilot recruited by the Resistance to spy on the First Order in this Star Wars animated series. As he embarks on undercover missions, “Kaz” teams up with a colorful cast of new and familiar characters to sabotage the enemy and fight for the galaxy’s freedom.

Watch: Resistance *

*Star Wars: Resistance is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Visions

Though the stories told in the Disney+ Original series Visions aren’t considered part of official Star Wars canon, the show is a fun collection of animated adventures set in the Star Wars universe that can be enjoyed by fans of all ages.

Each episode is created by a different animation studio from around the world, bringing fresh and imaginative takes on lightsabers, the Force, and galaxy-spanning adventures!

Star Wars: Visions is available to stream on both Hulu and Disney+.

Watch: Visions

The Bad Batch

After the fall of the Republic, The Bad Batch takes fans on a thrilling journey alongside a group of elite clones who are unlike any others in the galaxy. First introduced in The Clone Wars animated series, these distinct soldiers possess extraordinary skills — making them a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

Watch: The Bad Batch *

*Star Wars: The Bad Batch is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett is a live-action spin-off series of The Mandalorian that dives deep into the story of legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett — a fan-favorite character first introduced in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back * (1980).

After the events of Episode VI: Return of the Jedi * (1983), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) seeks a new purpose in the underworld — determined to claim his place in Jabba the Hutt’s empire.

Watch: The Book of Boba Fett *

*Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Hiding in plain sight on Tatooine after the fall of the Jedi Order, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) lives a quiet life while secretly watching over young Luke Skywalker. But when a dangerous threat from his past resurfaces, the Jedi Master is pulled back into the action and comes face-to-face with his former apprentice, Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

Set ten years after Episode III: Revenge of the Sith * (2005), this Star Wars show explores Obi-Wan’s journey to confront his past and protect the future.

Watch: Obi-Wan Kenobi *

*Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Tales of the Jedi

Tales of the Jedi is an animated Disney+ Original Star Wars show that explores the early lives of two important Jedi — Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.

The stories in this series are considered official canon, expanding on the backstories of these key characters and the pivotal events that shaped their paths within the Jedi Order and beyond.

Watch: Tales of the Jedi *

*Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Young Jedi Adventures

Made with kids in mind, Young Jedi Adventures is an animated Star Wars show featuring a young group of Jedi trainees as they learn to use the Force through exciting adventures and missions.

With colorful animation, lovable characters, and positive messages about teamwork and kindness — Young Jedi Adventures is the perfect introduction to the Star Wars universe for young viewers.

Watch: Young Jedi Adventures *

*Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Ahsoka

Portrayed by Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka Tano returns in her own Star Wars series set after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi — during the same timeframe as The Mandalorian.

First introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan in The Clone Wars movie, Ahsoka has grown into a fierce and independent Force-wielder. Now, she embarks on a dangerous new mission — one that could shape the Galaxy’s future forever.

Watch: Ahsoka *

*Star Wars: Ahsoka is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Acolyte

Have you ever wondered what the Star Wars universe was like long before the Skywalkers? The Acolyte is a live-action Disney+ Original series that takes fans back hundreds of years before the first Star Wars movie.

Set during the final days of the High Republic era, the show follows a former Jedi and young Padawan as they uncover dark secrets and mysterious forces that threaten to shake the galaxy.

Watch: The Acolyte *

*Star Wars: The Acolyte is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Skeleton Crew

A group of kids gets lost in a galaxy far, far away in the Disney+ Original Star Wars show, Skeleton Crew — a live-action adventure, starring Jude Law and an exciting cast of young, new talent.

Set after the fall of the Empire, the show’s young adventurers encounter strange creatures, mysterious forces, and unlikely allies during their journey across unfamiliar worlds in search of a way back home.

Watch: Skeleton Crew *

*Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Best Star Wars Watch Order With Shows

It doesn’t matter how familiar you are with the franchise — new and seasoned fans can start watching Star Wars shows in any order! However, watching them in release date order or by their place in the official canon timeline can enhance the viewing experience by revealing character arcs, Easter eggs, and plot connections across the galaxy.

Check out our Star Wars watch order guide to choose the best way to stream Star Wars movies and shows on Disney+.

Should I Watch Clone Wars in Chronological Order?

Technically, episodes of The Clone Wars series were released out of order. However, watching Clone Wars in release date order still provides a cohesive and immersive storytelling experience.

Visit the official Star Wars website for more information on watching Clone Wars according to the canon timeline.

What Star Wars TV Shows Are Coming Out in 2025?

It’s an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan!

Season 2 of Andor is currently underway, with new episodes premiering every Tuesday exclusively on Disney+.

Be sure to check back for updates on upcoming Star Wars series and new season announcements.