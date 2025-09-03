Meet the Cast: ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’

The MomTok universe is getting bigger.

After The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives turned the Utah MomTok crew into reality TV’s latest obsession, the franchise is heading to the coast for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. If early buzz is any indication, fans should expect another group of influencers whose lives are just as fascinating on social media as they are off of it.

While much about the series is still under wraps, fans have already started connecting the dots. Which cast member is Mayci Neeley’s sister? Is Bobbi Althoff really joining the franchise? How does this new group fit into the MomTok universe?

We’re answering all your burning questions. Here’s everything you need to know about the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County cast.

Why Orange County?

The original Secret Lives of Mormon Wives introduced viewers to the Utah MomTok crew, but MomTok was never limited to one group of creators. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County expands the franchise by introducing another community of women who have already built audiences by sharing their lives online.

New to MomTok? Learn how the viral community became the inspiration for one of Hulu's biggest reality TV franchises in our guide to #MomTok .

Meet the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County Cast

The Utah MomTok crew may have started the conversation, but they’re no longer the only names to know. Meet the women bringing the franchise to California.

Bobbi Althoff

If one casting announcement got fans talking, it was Bobbi Althoff.

Long before The Really Good Podcast made her famous for delightfully awkward celebrity interviews, Bobbi built her following by sharing satirical takes on motherhood. Today, she’s the mom of two daughters and continues to share glimpses of parenting alongside her signature deadpan humor following her 2024 divorce from tech executive Cory Althoff .

Now, one of the internet’s biggest breakout creators is trading the podcast studio for reality TV as she joins The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

Follow Bobbi on TikTok and Instagram .

Aspyn Ovard

For many fans, growing up online also meant growing up with Aspyn Ovard. The Utah native built one of YouTube’s earliest lifestyle brands before inviting millions of followers into motherhood, divorce, and life with her three daughters.

Following her 2024 divorce from ex-husband Parker Ferris , Aspyn has spoken publicly about exploring her bisexuality as she enters a new chapter. Viewers will get to see that journey continue on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

Follow Aspyn on TikTok and Instagram .

Salomé Andrea

Salomé Andrea is entering a new chapter. The Utah native, lifestyle creator, and mom to seven-year-old twins recently announced she’s expecting her third child with her husband, Aaron Brimhall . Across social media, she shares family life, fashion, and motherhood while also opening up about forging her own path after being raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Now, she’s bringing that story to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

Follow Salomé on TikTok and Instagram .

Avery Woods

Avery Woods didn’t set out to become an influencer. She first found an audience by sharing her life as a pediatric ICU nurse before leaving healthcare to create content full time.

Today, Avery hosts the Cheers! with Avery Woods podcast and shares life with her husband, David, and their two children. For longtime followers, she’s best known for keeping things refreshingly real.

Follow Avery on TikTok and Instagram .

Madison Bontempo

If you’ve ever watched The FishFam , you already know Madison Bontempo. She and her husband, Kyler Fisher , have spent years documenting life with their five children for millions of YouTube subscribers. Madison has also spoken openly about being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sharing how faith shapes her family’s traditions and values.

Follow Madison on TikTok and Instagram .

Ashleigh Pease

Ashleigh Pease brings an international perspective to the franchise as the first Australian-born cast member in the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives universe. She and her husband, Nathan , are raising four children while balancing family life, entrepreneurship, and a growing online community.

On social media, Ashleigh has been candid about wanting to share life’s messier moments, not just the highlight reel.

Follow Ashleigh on TikTok and Instagram .

McCall DaPron

Longtime SLOMW fans may have to do a double take when they meet McCall DaPron. As the older sister of MomTok personality and original Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member Mayci Neeley, the resemblance is hard to miss, but McCall has carved out a very different path of her own.

A former Division I tennis player at Brigham Young University and University of California, Los Angeles, McCall now shares motherhood, homemaking, and sourdough baking with her online community while raising four children with her husband, Alex.

Follow McCall on TikTok and Instagram .

Chandler Higginson

While many of her castmates have spent years building audiences online, Chandler Higginson is just getting started. She shares life with her husband, Dylan , and their three children.

Already part of the Orange County MomTok circle, Chandler represents a newer generation of creators whose stories are only beginning to reach a wider audience. For many viewers, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County will be their first introduction to her.

Follow Chandler on TikTok and Instagram .

What To Know About SLOMW: OC

Is Jen Affleck Part of the Spinoff?

Yes, OG MomToker Jen Affleck is also joining the series. Her addition creates a direct connection between the Utah MomTok crew and the Orange County spinoff, as a familiar face for longtime fans introducing viewers to the franchise’s newest chapter.

When Does the Series Premiere?

An exact premiere date hasn’t been announced, but we’ll update this guide as more details become available.

What Can Fans Expect?

For these creators, social media is only part of the story. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County follows the moments between uploads, revealing what life looks like beyond the perfectly framed videos and highlight reels. It’s a closer look at the friendships, family dynamics, and personal decisions that shape the lives they share with millions online.

How To Watch the Mormon Wives Franchise on Hulu

You can stream every season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu and Disney+ while you wait for the SLOMW: Orange County spinoff to premiere.