Inside the World of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

What started as a group of moms posting dance videos on TikTok became one of reality TV’s messiest friend groups. Looking for where to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? Stream the Hulu Original series to catch up on the cast, the controversies, and the moments that keep fans wondering what could possibly happen next.

Watch: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

What Is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives About?

The internet may know them for dance videos and dirty sodas, but The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives picks up where social media leaves off. The series follows the women behind #MomTok as they deal with the attention, scrutiny, and expectations that come with internet fame.

Where To Stream The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Wondering where to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives? Stream the hit reality series exclusively on Hulu.

How To Watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu

Signing up for Hulu is easy. Simply choose the streaming plan that works best for you, follow the prompts, and start streaming in minutes.

Meet the Cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

They may not be everyone’s cup of tea (or in these Mormon mom influencers’ case — “dirty soda”), but the leading ladies of MomTok are sure to keep you entertained (on your TV screen and while scrolling TikTok).

Taylor Frankie Paul, 32

Relationship Status: Divorced, single

Kids: 3

Known for: Helping make MomTok a viral sensation and navigating an on-again, off-again relationship with Dakota Mortensen.

Follow Taylor on TikTok and Instagram .

Miranda Hope (formerly McWhorter), 28

Relationship Status: Divorced, single

Kids: 2

Known for: Helping MomTok go viral, being a “soft swinger,” and playing a key role in the viral scandal that brought national attention to the group.

Follow Miranda on TikTok and Instagram .

Whitney Leavitt, 33

Relationship Status: Married to Connor Leavitt

Kids: 3

Known for: Taking more breaks from MomTok than anyone else in the group and still ending up at the center of the conversation.

MomTok isn't Whitney’s only stage. In addition to her social media career, she’s competed on Dancing With the Stars and made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Follow Whitney on TikTok and Instagram .

Demi Engemann, 31

Relationship Status: Married to Bret Engemann (a former Bachelorette contestant)

Kids: 3 (including two stepsons)

Known for: The Marciano Brunette and Vanderpump Villa drama, Fruity Pebbles (if you know, you know), and expanding her reality TV career with Hulu’s competition series The Mob.

Follow Demi on TikTok and Instagram .

Jen Affleck, 27

Relationship Status: Married to Zac Affleck

Kids: 3, soon to be 4

Known for: Briefly sharing a first, middle, and last name with Jennifer Lopez, being the group’s most devout Mormon, and inspiring endless relationship speculation among fans. Along with Whitney, she flaunts her moves on Dancing With the Stars Season 34.

Follow Jen on TikTok and Instagram .

Jessi Draper (Formally Ngatikaura), 34

Relationship Status: Divorced from Jordan Ngatikaura

Kids: 2

Known for: Building a successful hair salon empire, kissing people she probably shouldn’t, and living her best life post-divorce.

Follow Jessi on TikTok and Instagram .

Layla Taylor, 25

Relationship Status: Single (Divorced from Clayton Wessel)

Kids: 2

Known for: Being the youngest member of MomTok, opening up about her personal growth journey, and briefly dating her co-star’s brother.

Follow Layla on TikTok and Instagram .

Mayci Neeley, 31

Relationship Status: Married to Jacob Neeley

Kids: 3

Known for: Being a collegiate Division 1 tennis player, her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey, and being the one the others look up to. Plus, Mayci wrote a memoir, Told You So, which reflects on some of her past challenges.

Follow Mayci on TikTok and Instagram .

Mikayla Matthews, 26

Relationship Status: Separated from Jace Matthews

Kids: 4

Known for: Being a member of the OG MomTok group, getting pregnant out of wedlock at 16, and creating awareness about her severe chronic eczema.

Follow Mikayla on TikTok and Instagram .

What’s Next for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Will MomTok survive this? After everything the group has been through, you’d think we’d know the answer by now. Instead, every new chapter seems to raise even more questions about what’s next for the women behind one of reality TV’s most talked-about friend groups.

A lot has happened since Season 4 ended, and with the Secret Lives franchise continuing to grow, the story is still being written. Stay tuned to find out what happens next.

More Shows Like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: What to Watch Next

There’s no shortage of reality TV shows on Hulu. If you’ve finished The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, add these unscripted series to your watchlist next.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County

The MomTok universe is getting bigger. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County introduces a new group of influencers while bringing OG #MomTokers into the mix, including Jen Affleck and Mayci Neeley’s sister, McCall DaPron. With cast members already connected through family ties and shared social circles, the drama may be closer to home than anyone expects.

Watch: Coming Soon

Vanderpump Villa

What happens at Vanderpump Villa doesn’t stay at Vanderpump Villa. MomTok’s visit to Lisa Vanderpump’s Italian estate set off a chain reaction that continued long after the trip ended, with the Marciano Brunette controversy becoming one of the most talked-about storylines on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. If you’ve been following the fallout, this is where it all began.

Watch: Vanderpump Villa

Million Dollar Nannies

The families may be on vacation, but the nannies are working overtime. Set in Ibiza, Million Dollar Nannies follows elite caregivers tasked with keeping some of the world’s most exclusive vacations on track. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at luxury living from the people making it all possible.