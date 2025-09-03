‘Million Dollar Nannies’: Inside the High-Stakes World of Nannying for the 1%

In Ibiza, where the world’s wealthiest families come to play, landing a nannying job can be just as competitive as keeping one.

Million Dollar Nannies takes viewers inside the high-pressure world of nannying for the 1%, where luxury lifestyles, high standards, and larger-than-life personalities are standard parts of the job description.

From the executive producer behind The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Million Dollar Nannies premieres Wednesday, June 17, on Freeform before the full first season arrives on Hulu Thursday, June 18.

Watch: Million Dollar Nannies

Million Dollar Nannies: At a Glance

Premiere Date: Catch the two-episode premiere on Freeform Wednesday, June 17.

Streaming Drop: Stream the full first season on Hulu Thursday, June 18.

Location: Ibiza, where the world’s wealthiest families come to play.

The Premise: Elite nannies compete for coveted placements with VIP families.

For Fans Of: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Vanderpump Villa, and personality-driven reality TV.

Million Dollar Nannies Explained

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the world of elite childcare, where landing the right placement can be a life-changing opportunity.

At the center of the series is Leah Barrs, a high-profile nanny whose agency connects top-tier childcare professionals with some of the world’s most affluent families.

But when clients want five-star service, childcare is only the beginning. From constant client communication to strict NDAs and luxury-level expectations, these nannies are expected to handle whatever comes their way.

Throw in a little competition and a few closely guarded secrets, and you've got a recipe for delicious reality TV drama.

Why Is Everyone Talking About Million Dollar Nannies?

From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to Million Dollar Nannies

Fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will want to add Million Dollar Nannies to their watchlist. The two series share the same executive producer, but while The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives introduced viewers to the world of #MomTok, Million Dollar Nannies shines a spotlight on the nannies and families behind the growing #NannyTok phenomenon.

The Rise of #NannyTok

Before Million Dollar Nannies, there was #NannyTok. The online community has captivated viewers with stories from life on the job, from nannies traveling with VIP families to au pairs building lives abroad.

When you become part of a high-profile family’s inner circle, the line between work and personal relationships can start to blur. It’s the kind of behind-the-scenes access that has made #NannyTok so popular — and now it’s getting the reality TV treatment.

Meet the Million Dollar Nannies Cast

Get to know the cast of Million Dollar Nannies and follow their journeys on TikTok:

When Does Million Dollar Nannies Premiere?

Million Dollar Nannies premieres Wednesday, June 17, with a special two-episode debut on Freeform . The full first season will be available to stream the following day, Thursday, June 18, on Hulu.

How To Watch Million Dollar Nannies on Hulu

The full first season of Million Dollar Nannies will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ beginning Thursday, June 18.

Want to watch before then? Hulu + Live TV subscribers can tune in to Freeform to catch the two-episode premiere live on Wednesday, June 17.

Sign up for Hulu to watch Million Dollar Nannies and explore even more of the best reality TV shows on streaming.

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