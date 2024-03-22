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Hulu + Live TV CNN On-Demand Content

Watch these popular CNN programs live or on-demand with your Hulu + Live TV subscription.

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2024 Presidential Election Coverage

The road to 270 starts now.

Keep up with all the latest 2024 Presidential election news with CNN on Hulu + Live TV, including debates, town halls, and election night coverage.

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The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

Veteran CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer covers breaking news, politics, and world events in the daily news program, The Situation Room — featuring interviews with newsmakers and political experts, in-depth analysis of current events, and reports from journalists in the field.

New episodes of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer air weeknights at 6:00 p.m. EST on CNN.*

Watch: The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer *

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Anderson Cooper 360

Anderson Cooper breaks down the most newsworthy stories of the day. Whether it be breaking news, world events, American politics, or human interest stories — viewers rely on Anderson Cooper’s journalistic integrity and ability to ask tough but crucial questions.

Watch new episodes of Anderson Cooper 360 weeknights at 7:00 p.m. EST on CNN.*

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CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip

Former Washington Post correspondent for the Obama Administration, Abby Phillip takes a smart and razor-sharp approach to the day’s biggest headlines in her nightly news program, CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.

Watch it weeknights at 10:00 p.m. EST on CNN.*

Watch: CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip *

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King Charles

Journalist and TV personality Gayle King teams up with former NBA star Charles Barkley for CNN’s new primetime limited series to provide an unfiltered view of the most talked-about moments of the week.

New episodes of King Charles air Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. EST on CNN.*

Watch: King Charles *

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State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash

Start your Sunday mornings with CNN journalists Jake Tapper and Dana Bash as they discuss the state of politics in the U.S. with their talk show, State of the Union.

Watch: State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash *

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United States of Scandal

Jake Tapper takes CNN viewers on a deep dive into some of the biggest government scandals in recent years, including the controversies surrounding former New York governor Eliot Spitzer, the affair of John Edwards, and the extra-marital cover-up story of former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford.

Watch: United States of Scandal *

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United Shades of America

Comedian and political commentator W. Kamau Bell hosts the CNN series, United Shades of America, where he visits different communities to have candid conversations with Americans from all backgrounds and walks of life.

Watch: United Shades of America *

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Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Airing from 2013 until his death in 2018, chef, author, and professional explorer Anthony Bourdain brought us all with him on his travels — opening our minds to the different cultures, cuisines, and social complexities of our world in his CNN series, Parts Unknown.

Watch: Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown *

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