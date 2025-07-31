The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a massive, interconnected web of superhero movies and TV shows that span galaxies, timelines, and universes.

From the first Marvel movie, Iron Man (2008), to the latest blockbuster films, the MCU has become a cultural phenomenon — blending beloved comic books with stunning cinematic visuals, thrilling action, and characters who feel larger than life.

Discover the best Marvel movies — plus a few fan-favorite Disney+ Original Marvel series — streaming now on Disney+.

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The Best Marvel Movies of All Time

From the first Avengers film to the latest Deadpool installment, the best Marvel movies of all time are ready to stream now on Disney+. Plus, we’ve got a preview of the latest Marvel movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), now in theaters.

Discover How to Watch Marvel Movies in Order

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25

We’re way too excited not to talk about this. Brand new and in theaters now, The Fantastic Four: First Steps from Marvel Studios ushers this quartet of superheros into the MCU.

Who are the Fantastic Four? They’re a team of astronauts who travel to space as regular humans, but return to Earth as superheroes with special — and very cool — powers.

Vanessa Kirby plays Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), who’s married to fellow astronaut Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), played by Pedro Pascal . Sue’s younger brother, Johnny Storm (Human Torch), is played by Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Ben Grimm (The Thing) who isn’t related to the rest. But, he’s such a close friend, he may as well be.

Like many families, The Fantastic Four annoy each other, spar, and hold onto petty grievances. But they also work together to foil some really evil plans to destroy the Earth.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

There’s a reason why Avengers: Endgame is nearly tied with Avatar * (2009) for the highest grossing movie of all time. In this epic Marvel adventure, the Avengers superheroes face Thanos for the final time in an attempt to reverse the damage caused by the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War * (2018).

Stream more Avengers films on Disney+, including Marvel Studios’ The Avengers * (2012), Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron * (2015), and Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War* along with several animated Avengers series.

Watch: Avengers: Endgame *

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is Captain America — a super-soldier known for his incredible strength, agility, and endurance, thanks to a serum he received during World War II. With his nearly indestructible shield, Captain America is a symbol of justice and resilience.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier follows Captain America as he uncovers a conspiracy within S.H.I.E.L.D. (Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division) while facing a mysterious and formidable assassin known as the Winter Soldier.

All of the Captain America movies are available to stream on Disney+, including Captain America: The First Avenger * (2011), Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War * (2016), and Captain America: Brave New World * (2025).

Watch: Captain America: The Winter Soldier *

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

Thunderbolt (2025)

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* | Final Trailer | In Theaters May 2

Now in theaters, Thunderbolt assembles a team of reformed anti-heroes — Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Ghost, John Walker, Red Guardian, and Taskmaster — some of whom are new, while others are returning MCU characters. The team is assigned to a dangerous mission, forcing them to deal with ethical dilemmas and reckon with their dark pasts.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

A charming group of intergalactic misfits band together to protect a powerful orb from falling into the hands of a ruthless villain — forming an unlikely team of heroes in the process.

Guardians of the Galaxy introduces us to iconic MCU characters, including Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket Racoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel).

The Guardians of the Galaxy story continues on Disney+ with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 * (2017), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 * (2023), and several animated series.

Watch: Guardians of the Galaxy *

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

Iron Man (2008)

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), also known as Iron Man, is iconic for his role in launching the MCU. His blend of humor, intelligence, and heroism has made him a standout character among fans.

Watch all three live-action Iron Man movies, including Iron Man, Iron Man 2 * (2010), and Iron Man 3 * (2013), along with several animated Iron Man series streaming on Disney+.

Watch: Iron Man

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Known for his strength, bravery, and magical hammer, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is a central character in the MCU. Despite his strong exterior, Thor grapples with his responsibilities and identity as a superhero.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor teams up with the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) against Thor’s estranged sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett), to prevent the prophesied apocalypse, known as Ragnarok, from destroying his home world of Asgard.

Thor’s story is told through several Marvel movies, including Thor * (2011), Thor: The Dark World * (2013), and Thor: Love and Thunder * (2022) — all streaming now on Disney+.

Watch: Thor: Ragnarok *

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

Deadpool (2016)

The original Deadpool film introduces us to Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool), played by Ryan Reynolds — the irreverent and quick-witted mercenary. He’s the anti-hero of the Marvel superheroes who came before him thanks to his edgy tone, explicit language, and meta-style humor.

There’s plenty more Deadpool where that came from. Deadpool 2 * (2018) and Deadpool & Wolverine * (2024) are also available to stream now on Hulu.

Watch: Deadpool *

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

Black Panther (2018)

T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is the newly crowned king of Wakanda — it’s up to him to protect his people and secure his place as a hero from within and beyond Wakanda’s borders.

Black Panther’s cultural significance and captivating world of Wakanda make Black Panther* and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever * (2022) beloved and integral parts of the MCU.

Watch: Black Panther *

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

Captain Marvel (2019)

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is a U.S. Air Force pilot who becomes one of the MCU’s most powerful heroes after discovering her true identity during an alien invasion in this solo origin story of Captain Marvel.

Continue Captain Marvel’s story with The Marvels * (2023) as she teams up with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and astronaut captain Monica Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) in an epic adventure to save the universe from alien invaders.

Watch: Captain Marvel *

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

Doctor Strange (2016)

In this original take on an MCU origin story, Doctor Strange lets fans in on the personal development story of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) — an arrogant surgeon who becomes a selfless hero.

The story of Doctor Strange continues with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness * (2022) also streaming now on Disney+.

Watch: Doctor Strange *

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

Spider-Man™: Far From Home (2019)

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is on a school trip to Europe, where he must step up as Spider-Man™ and confront a new villain — Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Though Spider-Man’s existence within the MCU is complex, fans of this classic superhero can watch most Spider-Man™ films on Disney+, including Spider-Man™ (2002), Spider-Man™ 2 (2004), Spider-Man™ 3 (2007), The Amazing Spider-Man ™ (2012), The Amazing Spider-Man™ 2 (2014), and Spider-Man™: Homecoming (2017), along with several animated Spider-Man series.

Watch: Spider-Man: Far From Home *

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

Fan-Favorite Marvel TV Shows

From the silver screen to the small screen — your favorite Marvel stories continue with these Disney+ Original series.

Ironheart

Marvel Television’s Ironheart | Official Trailer 2 | Disney+

This six-episode Marvel Television miniseries takes place after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Back in her hometown of Chicago, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is a brilliant inventor who creates a technologically advanced suit of armor. She crosses paths with the affable, magical criminal Parker Robbins, known as The Hood.

Watch: Ironheart

Daredevil: Born Again

In a continuation of the Marvel film Daredevil * (2003) and the 2015 television series, Daredevil , attorney Matt Murdock uses his enhanced abilities to seek justice in the courtroom and on the streets in the new Disney+ Original series, Daredevil: Born Again.*

Meanwhile, former crime lord Wilson Fisk sets his sights on political power in New York. As their pasts resurface, the two rivals are destined for a high-stakes confrontation.

Watch: Daredevil: Born Again *

*Titles are available with the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

Loki

What happens when the God of Mischief is caught messing with time? In the Disney+ Original series, Loki is forced to collaborate with Time Variance Authority agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) to unravel wild truths about the multiverse — and his own future.

Both seasons of Loki are streaming now on Disney+.

Watch: Loki *

*Loki is available with the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

WandaVision

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are just a normal couple living a typical suburban life — or so they thought. In the Marvel Studio and Disney+ Original series WandaVision, the pair slowly realizes their reality is merely an illusion.

Watch: WandaVision *

*WandaVision is available with the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Set after Avengers: End Game, this Disney+ Original series explores the legacy of Captain America as Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes ( Sebastian Stan ) team up to stop a dangerous anti-government group.

Watch: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier *

*The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available with the Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ Bundle. Access content from each service separately.