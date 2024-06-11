Whether you’re an OG fan trying to add How I Met Your Mother to your list of comfort shows or you’re new to the hit CBS franchise and want to see what all the hype is about — you’ve come to the right place.

From the “pineapple incident” to all of your favorite “slap bets,” you can watch every episode of How I Met Your Mother streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: How I Met Your Mother

Where to Watch How I Met Your Mother

Watch all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother on Hulu, as well as the Hulu Original HIMYM spinoff series, How I Met Your Father .

How to Watch How I Met Your Mother

All Hulu subscribers can watch the entire HIMYM series.

Signing up for Hulu is easy! Simply choose a plan that works best for you, sign up with your email address , and start streaming in seconds.

Meet the How I Met Your Mother Cast

Meet the actors behind your favorite How I Met Your Mother characters, and discover more movies and shows by the cast streaming now on Hulu.

Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby

Ted Mosby is a sentimental architect narrating his search for love to his children, grappling with idealism and occasional self-doubt, as he recites the story of how he met their mother.

More Josh Radnor TV Shows on Hulu

Jason Segel as Marshall Eriksen

Marshall Eriksen is Ted’s loyal (and goofy) best friend. He’s a morally grounded lawyer who’s devoted to his wife, Lily, and their friends — and they love him right back, despite his eccentric quirks.

More Jason Segel Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

*Forgetting Sarah Marshall is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky

Robin Scherbatsky is a journalist and former Canadian teenage pop sensation, “Robin Sparkles.” She evolves from being Ted’s love interest to an integral member of “The Gang.”

More Cobie Smulders Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson

Despite his womanizing tendencies and overconfidence, Barney Stinson is a stand-out favorite character on HIMYM. Maybe it’s his charm and larger-than-life humor, or maybe it’s his complexity and capacity to care for the people in his life. No matter the reason, Barney is a “legendary” character loved by both his friends and HIMYM fans.

More Neil Patrick Harris Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

*Star Wars: Visions is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

**Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin

Lily Aldrin is a kindergarten teacher who’s fiercely loyal to her friends — and especially loyal to her husband, Marshall. Though she’s often the voice of reason within the group, she’s known to occasionally indulge in her impulses.

More Alyson Hannigan Movies and TV Shows on Hulu

*Dancing With the Stars is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

HIMYM FAQs

How Many Seasons of How I Met Your Mother Are There?

There are nine seasons (208 episodes) in total of How I Met Your Mother — all episodes are streaming now on Hulu.

Who Is the Mother in How I Met Your Mother?

You didn’t think we were going to spoil the entire series here, did you? You’ll just have to watch HIMYM on Hulu to find out. (Hint: The Mother is introduced in S8, E24 , confirmed in S9, E1 , and her storyline is revealed throughout the final season.)

What Are the Best How I Met Your Mother Episodes?

While the best episodes are subjective to the viewer, there are stand-out episodes often credited as the most memorable by fans and critics.

Shows Like How I Met Your Mother

Love HIMYM? The good news is you can stream the series as many times as you’d like on Hulu. The better news? Wait for it (as Barney famously quips) — all of these similar shows are available to stream now on Hulu, too.

How I Met Your Father

Love How I Met Your Mother? The sitcom’s unique format continues on in the Hulu Original series , How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff and Christopher Lowell.

Though there are subtle nods to the original TV series, including its New York City roots, this spinoff introduces an entirely new cast and characters following the same HIMYM premise — Sophie (Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father alongside her group of close-knit friends. Only this time, it’s within the fast-paced world of dating apps and limitless options.

Watch: How I Met Your Father

Happy Endings

With similar comedic tones, non-linear storytelling, running gags, and the ability to blend wit with pop culture, HIMYM fans will find their next TV binge with Happy Endings, starring Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, and Damon Wayans Jr.

Watch: Happy Endings

You’re the Worst

Like HIMYM, You’re the Worst centers around a core group of friends — Jimmy (Chris Geere), Gretchen (Aya Cash), Edgar (Desmin Borges), and Lindsay (Kether Donohue). With complex characters, edgy humor, and an honest depiction of relationships, You’re the Worst is like the dark and cynical cousin of HIMYM.

Watch: You’re the Worst

Modern Family

Humor with heart and unconventional storytelling link this hit ABC sitcom, Modern Family, with HIMYM. While HIMYM uses flashbacks, flashforwards, and single-person narrative to tell its story, Modern Family puts its own twist on the traditional sitcom with a “mockumentary” style format.

Learn more about the show with our Insider’s Guide to Modern Family .

Watch: Modern Family

New Girl

Quirkiness, friendship, and pop culture references tie HIMYM to the hit sitcom, New Girl. Zooey Deschanel stars as Jess — a young woman trying to navigate her 30s with her three male best friends/roommates.

New Girl is the perfect choice for HIMYM fans looking for a similar heartwarming sitcom experience. Check out our New Girl guide for everything you need to know about the show.