It’s been over three years since the final episode of ABC’s ground-breaking sitcom Modern Family aired, but that doesn’t mean your favorite fictional family has left our TV screens.

Take a note from Phil’s book, and turn lemonade into lemons by streaming Modern Family from beginning to end — here’s how.

Watch: Modern Family

Where to Watch Modern Family

Wondering where to watch the hit ABC comedy series, Modern Family? The show may have come to an emotional end in 2020, but you can keep laughing along with the entire series streaming now on Hulu.

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How to Stream All Seasons of Modern Family on Hulu

Whether you’re new to the Dunphy/Pritchett family or you can quote every “Phil’s-osophy” and all of Lily’s one-liners by heart, all Hulu subscribers can stream every episode of Modern Family on demand.

How Many Seasons of Modern Family Are There?

There are 11 seasons and 250 episodes in total of ABC’s Modern Family. The show premiered September 23, 2009 and ended April 8, 2020.

Meet the Modern Family Cast

Meet the actors behind your favorite TV family, and discover additional titles available to stream now on Hulu.

Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett

CEO of Pritchett’s Closets & Blinds, Jay Pritchett is a Vietnam war vet and the patriarch of the family. Married to Gloria (who happens to be 25 years his junior), Jay portrays a tough exterior, but it doesn’t take much to get to his emotional core.

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Sofia Vergara as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett

Fun and feisty, Gloria Delgado-Pritchett is proud of her Colombian roots and doesn’t care to listen to anyone who has anything bad to say about her marriage with an older man.

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*Entourage is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy

A stay-at-home mom until Season 5, Claire seems to be the only adult in the family with their head on straight — until it comes to her favorite holiday, Halloween.

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Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy

Absent-minded yet full of love, Phil is a passionate dad and real estate agent who has just a few, small goals in life: earn the respect of Jay, get a new iPad on his birthday, own a successful magic shop, and garner the love and admiration of his kids.

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*Finding Dory is available with the Disney

Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell (Mitch) Pritchett

Mitchell is the husband of Cam, the father of Lily, and the brother of Clair — which makes Jay his father. With a “striking resemblance to Vincent Van Gogh,” Mitchell has perfect pitch, 12 friends on Facebook, and an irrational fear of birds.

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*Ice Age: Collision Course is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Eric Stonestreet as Cameron (Cam) Tucker

Husband of Mitchell Pritchett, Cam Tucker’s big personality and flare for dramatics make him the perfect addition to the Pritchett family.

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Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado

Son of Gloria and stepson of Jay, Manny is a hopeless romantic and enjoys the finer things in life.

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*Good Luck Charlie is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy

The eldest daughter of Phil and Claire, Haley grows into a responsible young mom by the end of the series — but not without giving her parents a run for their money during her teenage years first.

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Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy

The youngest of the three Dunphy kids, Luke definitely gets his charm and head-in-the-clouds personality from his dad. Though he’s not the sharpest tool in the shed — especially compared to his sister, Alex — you can’t fault him for his unique imagination.

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Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy

In classic middle-child fashion, Alex’s brilliant mind and impressive self-sufficiency often keep her in the back of Phil and Claire’s minds, as they need to use all of their energy keeping Haley and Luke in line.

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**Phineas and Ferb is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett

The adopted daughter of Mitch and Cam, Lily is accident-prone and never afraid to speak her mind — especially when it comes to what she really thinks about her fathers’ quirks.

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Shows Like Modern Family on Hulu

Known for its diverse characters and relatable take on the modern family structure, this beloved comedy series made us laugh and cry over and over again. If you love Modern Family, you’ll also love these other family-centered sitcoms available to stream now on Hulu.

Schitt’s Creek

The Roses aren’t the type of family you’d usually see residing in the small, rural town of Schitt’s Creek — as if they had a choice in the matter. Join this quirky, lovable, and delightfully ignorant family as they do whatever it takes to return to the glamorous life they’re used to.

Watch: Schitt’s Creek

Black-ish

Similar to Modern Family, Black-ish is an ABC mockumentary-style, primetime sitcom about navigating ever-changing family dynamics through the eyes of parents who are trying their best to keep it all together.

Watch: Black-ish

Fresh off the Boat

No matter your background or where you’re from, there’s one thing we all have in common — family. Whether they’re testing your patience or making you laugh ‘til you cry, shows like Fresh off the Boat and Modern Family showcase the ups and downs of life and finding humor in the mundane.

Watch: Fresh off the Boat

Home Improvement

Family values and humor are underlying elements in both Modern Family and Tim Allen’s Home Improvement — not to mention both shows have kooky dads who are very passionate about their jobs and hobbies.

Watch: Home Improvement

This Is Us

Though Modern Family is a comedy-driven sitcom, and This Is Us is a deep and emotional drama — there’s one thing that unites the two: family. Whether by blood or by choice, both ABC hit series explore the dynamics of traditional and nontraditional family ties.

Watch: This Is Us