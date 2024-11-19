There’s nothing more magical than Disney and Christmas — that’s why we’ve put together this list of the best Disney Christmas movies streaming now on Disney+. From classics like the Home Alone movies to newer releases like Noelle (2019), you can stream all of the magic this season with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium.

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Christmas Movies on Disney+

1. Home Alone (1990)

As one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time, everyone wants to know where they can watch Home Alone — and we’re happy to report that you can stream every movie of the popular franchise (six movies in total) on Disney+.

Start your binge where it all began, when Kevin McCallister’s family jets off to a Christmas vacation in Paris, accidentally leaving him behind. Local burglars, the “Wet Bandits,” catch wind of the family leaving their house vacant and make a plan to break in. Little do they know that 8-year-old McCallister is still home, and he’s quite clever for his age.

Watch: Home Alone *

*Home Alone is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

2. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Kevin McCallister is left behind again in Home Alone 2. This time, he makes it to the airport but gets separated from his family at the terminal and boards a flight headed to New York City — instead of Florida like the rest of the family.

If we know anything about Kevin from the first Home Alone movie, it’s that the young McCallister knows how to fend for himself. But can he make it in the Big Apple until his parents can track him down?

Watch: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York *

*Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

3. Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)

The Home Alone saga continues with the Disney+ Original Christmas movie, Home Sweet Home Alone. In this modern rendition of the original 1990 film, a young boy named Max is accidentally left home alone while the rest of his family goes on vacation in Japan. It’s up to him to protect the family’s home from a couple of troubling trespassers.

Watch: Home Sweet Home Alone *

*Home Sweet Home Alone is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

4. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

When the Santa actor slated to ride the Christmas float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade shows up inebriated, parade organizer Doris Walker finds a last-minute replacement who’s perfect for the part. Almost too perfect. Could he be the real Santa Claus? Anything is possible for those who believe in the magic of Christmas.

Watch: Miracle on 34th Street *

*Miracle on 34th Street is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

5. Noelle (2019)

Did you know that Kris Kringle has two grown kids, Nick and Noelle? In this delightful Christmas comedy, Nick is in line to take over the family business. And for Noelle? She’s full of Christmas spirit, but deep down she wishes she could do something of importance like her father and brother. When Nick goes missing, Noelle makes it her mission to find her brother and save Christmas.

Watch: Noelle *

*Noelle is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

6. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (2017)

In this Christmas-themed Frozen mini-special, Anna and Elsa host the first Christmas celebration since the re-opening of the castle gates. When their guests leave early to partake in their traditions, the sisters quickly realize they have no holiday customs of their own. So, Olaf the snowman and Sven the reindeer embark on a journey across the kingdom to bring home the best traditions Arendelle has to offer.

Watch: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure *

*Olaf’s Frozen Adventure is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

7. Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983)

A Disney twist on the Charles Dickens classic, Mickey’s Christmas Carol, follows Mickey and friends as they help Scrooge McDuck discover all of the joy, magic, and love to be found on Christmas.

Watch: Mickey’s Christmas Carol *

*Mickey’s Christmas Carol is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

8. The Santa Clause (1994)

When Scott Calvin witnesses Santa fall off his roof on Christmas Eve, he must take over the role — whether he likes it or not. Now, not only does Scott have to get used to his new job, he also has to convince his family (and himself) that he really is the new Saint Nick.

Tim Allen stars as Santa in this 1994 Disney Christmas classic.

Watch: The Santa Clause *

*The Santa Clause is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

9. The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

Scott Calvin is thriving as Santa Claus eight years after the first movie. His elves even tell him he’s the best Santa they’ve ever had. Now there’s just one little problem… Scott must find a Mrs. Clause before Christmas Eve or else he’ll lose his Santa magic.

Watch: The Santa Clause 2 *

*The Santa Clause 2 is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

10. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

All is not calm and bright this Christmas for Scott Calvin. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, and it’s all because of Jack Frost. Just as the holiday season is gearing up, Frost is plotting to take over the North Pole. Can Scott and his crew stop Jack Frost and save Christmas before it’s too late?

Watch: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause *

*The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

11. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloweentown, and his attempt to spread the holiday cheer he discovered after stumbling upon a place called Christmas Town. Can he convince his town to adapt to this thing called Christmas?

Watch: The Nightmare Before Christmas *

*The Nightmare Before Christmas is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

12. I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Jake is a college student who wants nothing to do with his estranged family or hometown on the other side of the country, even during the holidays. But this year, his dad convinces him to come home with the promise of a vintage car as a Christmas gift.

Desperate for the car, Jake begins the trek home when he gets stranded in the desert. Follow along on Jake’s journey home, where he learns a little something about life and himself along the way.

Watch: I’ll Be Home for Christmas *

*I’ll Be Home for Christmas is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

13. Christmas…Again?! (2021)

This holiday spin on the movie Groundhog Day tells the story of Rowena, a young girl who wishes for a Christmas day redo. She wakes up the next morning to find that her wish has come true — again, and again… and again.

Watch: Christmas…Again?! *

*Christmas…Again?! is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

14. The Naughty Nine (2023)

When fifth-grader Andy finds himself without presents on Christmas morning, he gathers other “naughty list” kids to help him pull off a Christmas crime in Santa’s North Pole village. Will they end up getting the presents they feel they deserve?

Watch: The Naughty Nine *

*The Naughty Nine is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

15. ’Twas the Night (2001)

Santa’s reputation is plummeting in Danny’s small town, and it might be all his fault. To turn things around, Danny and his uncle, Nick, take it upon themselves to save Christmas and prove to the town that Santa is real.

Bryan Cranston stars in this Disney Christmas movie, ‘Twas the Night, which is streaming now on Disney+.

Watch: ’Twas the Night *

*’Twas the Night is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

16. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Despite its enchanting winter scenery coupled with themes of love and magic, Beauty and the Beast isn’t technically a Christmas movie. But like all of the best non-Christmas Christmas movies — there doesn’t need to be a distinct holiday-related theme or scene to justify putting it on your annual watchlist.

Whether you prefer the classic animation or the show-stopping live-action rendition — Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration * (2022) — this tale as old as time is truly something special.

Watch: Beauty and the Beast *

*Beauty and the Beast is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

17. The Sound of Music (1965)

Though not a traditional Christmas movie, The Sound of Music is a timeless classic that demonstrates the true meaning of Christmas — the spirit of togetherness and the magic of spreading kindness.

Sing along with Julie Andrews’ classic songs, like “Do-Re-Mi” and “My Favorite Things,” with The Sound of Music — streaming now on Disney+.

Watch: The Sound of Music *

*The Sound of Music is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.