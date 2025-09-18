Hocus pocus and all that, Hulu and Disney+ are where it’s at!

We don’t have to cast a spell to get you excited about all the great Halloween movies streaming this season. Bring on all the spooky vibes and nostalgic feelings with classics like Halloweentown (1998), Hocus Pocus (1993), The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), and more of the best Halloween movies on Disney+.

GET THE DISNEY+ ADD-ON

The Best Disney Halloween Movies

1. Hocus Pocus (1993)

A Halloween classic that never gets old, Disney’s Hocus Pocus follows the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters: Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker). Banished from 17th-century Salem, the trio is accidentally resurrected 300 years later by a group of curious teenagers. Now, they must stop the witches from stealing the lives of Salem’s children before sunrise.

Make it a Halloween movie marathon by streaming Hocus Pocus 2 * (2022) right after!

Watch: Hocus Pocus *

*Hocus Pocus 2 and Hocus Pocus are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

2. Halloweentown (1998)

The Disney Channel original movie Halloweentown follows the adventures of a 13-year-old half-witch/half-mortal named Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown) and her siblings as they accompany their estranged grandmother (Debbie Reynolds) to the magical land of Halloweentown. It’s a fantastical realm where witches, vampires, goblins, and other creepy creatures live like ordinary people.

Feeling nostalgic for Halloweentown? There’s plenty more where that comes from! With Disney+, you’ll also have streaming access to Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001),* Halloweentown High (2004),* and Return to Halloweentown (2006).*

Watch: Halloweentown *

*Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, Halloweentown High, Return to Halloweentown, and Halloweentown are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Whether you think of The Nightmare Before Christmas as a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie, you can’t deny the Tim Burton classic is perfect for ringing in the final months of the year.

In this spooky animated movie, Jack Skellington (the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town) stumbles upon Christmas Town and becomes entranced. So much so, he tries to spread Christmas cheer among the skeptics back home. Can Jack get Christmas to catch on in Halloween Town?

Watch: The Nightmare Before Christmas *

*The Nightmare Before Christmas is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

4. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

When real estate agent Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy) lists a spooky old mansion on the market, he brings his family to the property to check it out. But once inside the Gracey Manor, they discover the estate is infested — with ghosts. Swept into a ghostly mystery, the Evers family quickly discovers they’ve been summoned to help break a centuries-old curse.

Want more haunted fun? Don’t miss Disney’s star-studded Haunted Mansion (2023), with Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and Rosario Dawson, which is also streaming.

Watch: The Haunted Mansion *

*The Haunted Mansion is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

5. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Edward Scissorhands is a timeless and darkly whimsical film that tells the story of Edward (Johnny Depp), a gentle soul cursed with scissors for hands. Edward lives in isolation his entire life until he’s discovered by Peg (Dianne Wiest), a kind-hearted saleswoman who can see through Edward’s off-putting exterior.

The film explores themes of love, acceptance, and the clash between individuality and societal norms through Tim Burton’s signature blend of fantasy and gothic elements.

Watch: Edward Scissorhands *

*Edward Scissorhands is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

6. Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)

Being a kid in the 2000s means nothing feels like Halloween more than a classic Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) like Phantom of the Megaplex. Let’s jog your memory.

Loosely based on The Phantom of the Opera, this DCOM follows high schooler Pete Riley (Taylor Handley), who notices weird things happening at the movie theater where he works. Pete must figure out what’s behind these mysterious mishaps before the theater’s “Midnight Mayhem” premiere.

Watch: Phantom of the Megaplex *

*Phantom of the Megaplex is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

7. Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)

Speaking of DCOMs, do you remember Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire? Follow along as the Henson siblings set their mom up on a date just to get her out of the house so they can sneak out. Everything goes according to plan until they realize they set their mom up with a vampire.

Watch: Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire *

*Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

8. Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)

Frances is a booksmart teenager who doesn’t believe in the paranormal. When strange things start happening in her neighborhood, Frances gets framed as the local prankster — even though she has no idea what’s going on.

Much to her surprise, Frances discovers it’s none other than the Boogeyman wreaking havoc on the town. Can brainpower and logic help Frances save her family and friends before it’s too late?

Watch: Don’t Look Under the Bed *

*Don’t Look Under the Bed is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

9. Goosebumps

OK, it’s not a movie, but we can’t talk about Halloween without mentioning this spooky series on Disney+. Inspired by R.L. Stine’s classic thriller mysteries for kids, this revamped Goosebumps series is sure to captivate both new audiences and those who grew up with the beloved series.

Watch: Goosebumps *

*Goosebumps is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

10. Twitches (2005)

Twin witches (aka “twitches”) Alex and Camryn are reunited on their 21st birthdays when they discover their magic powers double in strength whenever they work together. Tia and Tamera Mowry star in this nostalgic early-2000s Disney Channel Original movie.

Once you finish Twitches, don’t forget to press play on Twitches Too (2007).*

Watch: Twitches *

*Twitches Too and Twitches are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

The Wind in the Willows and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow are told side by side in this 1949 animated Disney feature, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad. With fun characters, charming music and a spooky Headless Horseman, this family-friendly movie is perfect to watch together this Halloween.

Watch: The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad *

*The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

12. The Scream Team (2002)

After the death of their grandfather, Ian and Claire Carlyle move to his hometown of Steeple Falls. The siblings quickly learn that this small town takes their Halloween traditions very seriously, and for good reason — it’s haunted! Follow Ian and Claire as they befriend a series of ghosts to help their grandpa’s spirit from beyond the grave.

Watch: The Scream Team *

*The Scream Team is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

13. The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)

This 1980 film centers on a 100-year-old military academy that’s on the brink of financial disaster. A young cadet sets out to save Buxley Hall with the help of a few friendly ghosts who help him in return.

Watch: The Ghosts of Buxley Hall *

*The Ghosts of Buxley Hall is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

14. Under Wraps (2021)

Three tweens accidentally revive a 3,000-year-old mummy they discover in their neighbor’s basement. Now, they must find a way to get him to his final resting place before midnight on Halloween — without causing a scene.

Keep movie night going by streaming Under Wraps 2 (2022)* right after.

Watch: Under Wraps *

*Under Wraps 2 and Under Wraps are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

15. Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021)

You know them, you love them — it’s the Muppets! Get into the Halloween spirit with these beloved characters in Muppets Haunted Mansion. In this movie, Gonzo and Pepe follow in the footsteps of renowned Muppet magician, the Great MacGuffin and attempt to make it one night in a haunted mansion without chickening out.

Watch: Muppets Haunted Mansion *

*Muppets Haunted Mansion is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

16. The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular! (2017)

Do you have a spooky story to tell? When Mickey’s nephews ask him to tell the scariest story he knows, he realizes all of his favorite stories are either silly, fun, or happy. Mickey digs deep and surprises himself when he’s able to recite a seriously scary tale that leaves the young kids unable to sleep.

Watch: The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular! *

*The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular! is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

17. Frankenweenie (1984)

When young Victor Frankenstein’s beloved dog, Sparky, dies in an accident, he uses his passion for science and classic horror films to bring Sparky back to life — kind of. This heartfelt and quirky short film blends classic Tim Burton gothic charm with a touching story of love and loss.

For a full-length reimagining of this classic tale, check out Disney’s stop-motion animated version of Frankenweenie * (2012), also streaming on Disney+.

Watch: Frankenweenie *

*Frankenweenie (2012) and Frankenweenie (1984) are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

18. James and the Giant Peach (1996)

Based on the book by Roald Dahl, James and the Giant Peach is a stop-motion animated tale about an orphaned boy and his insect friends as they board their giant peach and embark on a journey across the Atlantic Ocean. Though it’s not a traditional Halloween movie, James and the Giant Peach features Tim Burton’s signature dark whimsy, making it a great option for keeping your spooky season haunts family-friendly.

Watch: James and the Giant Peach *

*James and the Giant Peach is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

19. Trick or Treat (1952)

There’s nothing more nostalgic around the holidays than the charm of early Disney animation, and the 1952 short film Trick or Treat will give you all the warm and cozy Halloween feelings. Follow along as Donald Duck and his nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie, go on a trick-or-treating adventure full of pranks, humor, and festive music.

Watch: Trick or Treat *

*Trick or Treat is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

20. Cruella (2021)

While Cruella isn’t your typical Halloween flick, Emma Stone’s take on Cruella De Vil delivers all of the dark and moody vibes you crave for spooky season. Discover the punk-chic origin story of Disney’s most fashionable villain in this 1970s-set, live-action drama inspired by the classic animated Disney movie 101 Dalmatians (1961).*

Watch: Cruella *

*101 Dalmatians and Cruella are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

21. Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

The only thing that’s scary about Escape to Witch Mountain is the lack of seatbelt laws in the ’70s. Follow two psychic siblings as they try to outrun shady grown-ups who want to exploit their powers. No jump scares or flashy effects here — just cozy, retro Halloween vibes perfect for a low-key fall movie night.

Continue the fun by following up with the 1978 sequel Return to Witch Mountain and the 2009 remake Race to Witch Mountain .

Watch: Escape to Witch Mountain *

*Return to Witch Mountain, Race to Witch Mountain, and Escape to Witch Mountain are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

22. Girl vs. Monster (2012)

Skyler is a teenage girl who just wants to chill with her crush at this year’s Halloween party. Instead, she’s stuck working the family business: monster hunting. In true Disney Channel Original Movie fashion, Girl vs. Monster is the perfect blend of goofy and ghoulish to keep your Halloween light and fun.

Watch: Girl vs. Monster *

*Girl vs. Monster is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

23. Can of Worms (1999)

Have you ever felt like you don’t belong on this planet? Mike totally gets it (and so do the aliens he accidentally summoned to Earth). If you’re looking for something nostalgic and wonderfully weird to watch this spooky season, Can of Worms is packed with kookie creatures, Y2K vibes, and just enough cosmic chaos to earn a spot on your annual Halloween must-watch list.

Watch: Can of Worms *

*Can of Worms is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

24. Into the Woods (2014)

Fairy tales are all fun and games — until everyone’s wishes come true. Featuring witches, giants, wolves, and a star-studded cast (including Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, James Corden, Johnny Depp, and Christine Baranski), Into the Woods puts an enchantingly dark musical twist on the stories you thought you knew.

Watch: Into the Woods *

*Into the Woods is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

25. Mr. Boogedy (1986)

If haunted houses, ghostly pranks, and cheesy ’80s flicks are your cup of hot cider, Mr. Boogedy belongs on your watch list. This off-beat Disney classic follows the Davis family as they move into their dream home — only to find that it’s haunted by a sneezy colonial ghost with a cape, a curse, and a face that looks like melted cheese.

Watch: Mr. Boogedy *

*Mr. Boogedy is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

26. Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)

What starts as a family vacation for Alex (Selena Gomez) and the Russos turns into a vacation from her family when a spell accidentally erases her parents from existence. Suddenly, it’s up to the wizardly Russo siblings to reverse the spell before the entire family disappears.

Watch: Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie *

*Wizards of Waverly Places is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

27. Coco (2017)

Add bright colors and enchanting melodies to your Halloween celebrations with Coco — a vibrant, music-filled adventure that brings the magic of Día De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) to life. In this beloved Pixar tale, a curious young musician wanders into the Land of the Dead, where he delves into his family’s story, finding a melody that becomes uniquely his own.

Watch: Coco *

*Coco is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.