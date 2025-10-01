Happy Huluween, ghouls and goblins!

We know Halloween is technically only one day of the year — but if you’re anything like us, you prefer to celebrate spooky season from September to November (and even through December with holiday horror movies ). That means we’re already streaming the best Halloween movies to pair perfectly with pumpkin spice lattes, apple crisp candles, and cozy sweaters.

Whether you’re a horror movie junkie or are just looking for some not-so-scary movies to get into the spirit of the season, check out these Halloween movies screaming — we mean, streaming — now.

1. Hocus Pocus (1993)

The wicked Sanderson sisters, Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy), wake from a centuries-long slumber and wreak havoc on Salem, Massachusetts. It’s up to a group of brave kids, a talking black cat, and a magical spellbook to save the day in this beloved Halloween movie.

The Sanderson sisters’ story continues with Hocus Pocus 2 * (2022) — also streaming now on Disney+!

Watch: Hocus Pocus *

*Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

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2. Halloweentown (1998)

Marnie has always felt a deep connection to Halloween despite her mom’s disdain for the holiday. It’s not until the Halloween before Marnie’s 13th birthday that she discovers her family’s bewitching secret, throwing Marnie and her siblings into a world of magic and monsters. Stream more nostalgic Disney Halloween movies , including the rest of the Halloweentown saga, now on Disney+.

Watch: Halloweentown *

*Halloweentown is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

3. Halloween (2018)

It’s not Halloween without Michael Myers. In this sequel to the original 1978 Halloween movie, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) comes face-to-face with the masked killer who’s been chasing her for nearly four decades.

Watch: Halloween *

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4. Practical Magic (1998)

Practical Magic is cozy autumn comfort at its finest, perfect for those who prefer to celebrate the Halloween season with more heart than horror. In this spellbinding romantic comedy , Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play sisters with a secret: They’re witches. Their magic comes with a generations-old curse that turns true love into tragedy — but even in the face of heartbreak, sisterhood, spells, and midnight margaritas might just be enough to break it.

Watch: Practical Magic

5. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Few films capture the essence of Halloween quite like Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow. Inspired by Washington Irving’s classic tale of the same name, this novel-turned-movie stars Johnny Depp as Ichabod Crane, a curious investigator sent to a fog-shrouded village to solve a string of eerie, headless murders.

Watch: Sleepy Hollow *

*Sleepy Hollow requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

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6. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Tim Burton is the king of Halloween, much like his character Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. Sing along to “This Is Halloween,” “What’s This?” and more in the classic animated Halloween (or Christmas) movie The Nightmare Before Christmas, available to stream with the Disney Bundle.

Watch: The Nightmare Before Christmas *

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*The Nightmare Before Christmas is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

7. Scary Movie (2000)

Do you prefer your Halloween movies on the lighter side? Scary Movie will leave you laughing and screaming. In this horror spoof film, a husband and wife call on a paranormal specialist when they begin to notice strange activity after bringing their newborn baby home.

Keep the not-so-scary movie marathon rolling with Scary Movie 2 ,* also streaming on Hulu with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on.

Watch: Scary Movie *

*Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2 require Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

8. Carved (2024)

On Halloween night 1993, the staff of a small-town pioneer village attraction get more than just costumed visitors — they’re haunted by a monstrous, revenge-filled killer pumpkin. Packed with throwback vibes and a healthy dose of Halloween weirdness, Carved is a Hulu Original movie that leans into the camp and chaos of the season.

Watch: Carved

9. Saw (2004)

If your Halloween go-to includes psychological thrills, unexpected plot twists, and enough gore to make even the strongest stomachs queasy, the Saw movies deliver in spades. The original film launched a franchise built on mind games and moral dilemmas, all masterminded by the now-iconic horror villain, Jigsaw.

What started as a low-budget indie horror film quickly became a cultural phenomenon, known for its suspenseful storytelling as much as its shock factor. Start with the 2004 original for a gritty, genre-defining ride, and if you dare, keep it going with Saw II (2005), Saw III (2006), Saw IV (2007), Saw V (2008), Saw VI (2009), Saw: The Final Chapter (2010), Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021), and Saw X (2023).

Watch: Saw

10. Scream (1996)

Iconic, meta, and still terrifying nearly three decades later — Scream revitalized the slasher genre in the ’90s and gave us one of horror’s most recognizable masked killers: Ghostface. The original Scream movie follows high schooler Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) as she’s hunted by a killer who’s just as obsessed with scary movies as his victims are.

The franchise has since grown into a cultural staple, expanding into a series of films including Scream 2 (1997), Scream 3 (2000), and Scream (2022) — all streaming on Hulu this Halloween season.

Watch: Scream

11. Twilight (2008)

Is Twilight a Halloween movie? Maybe not, but with vampires, werewolves, and plenty of moody romance set against foggy forests and rainy skies, the Twilight saga delivers peak spooky season vibes.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Sage: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) are also streaming on Hulu this Halloween.

Watch: Twilight

12. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Known for one of the most iconic plot twists in cinema history, The Sixth Sense is a masterclass in suspense and supernatural storytelling. The film follows a young boy (Haley Joel Osment) who can see and communicate with the dead — and the psychologist (Bruce Willis) trying to help him make sense of it.

Watch: The Sixth Sense

Discover more psychological thriller movies streaming now on Hulu.

13. Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)

It’s a Halloween (or should we say, Huluween) variety special unlike any you’ve seen before. Discover what toil and trouble Monét X Change and Ginger Minj have gotten themselves into this spooky season.

Watch: Huluween Dragstravaganza

14. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project quickly became one of the most iconic horror movies in modern pop culture when it debuted in 1999. Unlike any other movie of its time, The Blair Witch Project is recorded from the first-person perspective of three film students as they capture footage for a documentary about the legend of the Blair Witch.

Watch: The Blair Witch Project *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

15. Goosebumps (2015)

For generations of readers, R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps wasn’t just a popular novel series — it was a gateway to all things spooky. This 2015 movie brings that legacy to life in a clever, modern way. Jack Black stars as a fictionalized version of Stine himself, whose monsters accidentally escape from the pages of his books and set their sights on destroying a small town.

Packed with Easter eggs for long-time fans and just the right amount of chills for young viewers, Goosebumps is a Halloween staple full of nostalgic fun for anyone who grew up reading under the covers.

Watch: Goosebumps *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

16. R.L. Stine’s Zombie Town (2023)

From the mind of R.L. Stine comes another creepy tale perfect for Halloween. Discover what happens when the theater in a small, quiet town turns unsuspecting moviegoers into the living dead. With Stine’s signature spooky storytelling mixed with a comedic twist from stars Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase, this family-friendly fright fest is equal parts eerie and entertaining.

Watch: R.L. Stine’s Zombie Town

Ready to zombify your Halloween? Check out these zombie shows streaming now.

17. Hellraiser (2022)

Clive Barker’s classic horror movie is reimagined for a new generation in this Hulu Original. A young woman battling addiction discovers an ancient puzzle box that summons Cenobites — mutilated extra-dimensional creatures on a mission to capture and torture anyone who solves the puzzle. Jamie Clayton takes on the role of the iconic Pinhead in this sleek update of a horror staple that’s as unsettling as ever.

Watch: Hellraiser

18. Blood Moon (2021)

Esme and her son, Luna, move to a desert town in middle-of-nowhere Colorado for a fresh start, but it doesn’t take long for locals to notice something’s not quite right. As the town’s suspicion grows, Esme must do whatever it takes to protect her son before the next full moon exposes their terrifying secret.

Watch: Blood Moon

19. Uncanny Annie (2019)

A group of college students gathers on Halloween night to celebrate their friend Tony, who died a year ago to the day. The board game they choose to play, Uncanny Annie, quickly turns violent when the objective goes from winning to surviving.

Watch: Uncanny Annie

20. Little Monsters (2019)

In the Hulu Original horror movie Little Monsters, a teacher, a musician, and a kids TV show host band together to protect children from being devoured by the walking dead during a sudden zombie invasion.

Watch: Little Monsters

21. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Jennifer (Megan Fox) is a demon-possessed cheerleader who has an insatiable hunger for her male classmates. With a mix of dark comedy, horror, and drama, this cult classic will leave you craving more for your Halloween movie night.

Watch: Jennifer’s Body

22. Children of the Corn (2020)

A fresh take on the cult classic, this rendition of Children of the Corn reimagines Stephen King’s unsettling short story, but with the same creepy cornfields and lingering sense of dread that made the original so iconic.

Set in a dying Nebraska town, the story follows a 12-year-old girl who leads the local children in a violent revolt against the grown-ups who failed them — unleashing a harvest of horror along the way.

Watch: Children of the Corn

23. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Part courtroom drama, part spine-chilling horror — The Exorcism of Emily Rose is an unsettling tale inspired by true events. The lines between faith, science, and the supernatural are blurred when a priest is put on trial for the death of a young woman during an exorcism he performed. With slow-burning dread and gripping performances, this one haunts you long after the credits roll — making it a thought provoking and seriously creepy pick for a Halloween movie night.

Watch: The Exorcism of Emily Rose

24. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

This dark fairy tale from Tim Burton isn’t your typical Halloween scarefest, but it is haunting in all the right ways. Johnny Depp stars as Edward — a gentle outcast cursed with scissors for hands — whose arrival in a suburban neighborhood stirs up fear.

Watch: Edward Scissorhands