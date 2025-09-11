Two decades of sparkle, showstoppers, and Mirrorball magic — Dancing with the Stars is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a dazzling new season. After Bachelor Nation ’s Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson claimed the trophy last year, the ballroom lights up once again for Season 34.

This milestone season brings together an unforgettable cast: Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, social media sensation Alix Earle, actress Danielle Fishel, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt, and many more are ready to dance their way into history. With beloved pros returning — including the much-anticipated comeback of Mark Ballas — the anniversary season promises nostalgia, drama, and plenty of perfect 10s.

Wondering where to watch Dancing with the Stars? Here’s everything you need to know, including three easy options for watching new episodes live without cable.

Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, September 16, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Watch: Dancing with the Stars

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Where to Watch Dancing with the Stars Season 34

There’s three places to watch DWTS this season:

Live on ABC with Hulu + Live TV* Live on Disney+** Next day on Hulu

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

**Dancing with the Stars is available with The Disney Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

How to Watch Dancing with the Stars Without Cable

1. Live on ABC with Hulu + Live TV

Watch DWTS live on ABC every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET throughout the season. No cable? No problem. Hulu + Live TV subscribers have real-time access to over 85 local and cable channels, including ABC.*

GET HULU + LIVE TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

2. Streaming Live on Disney+

Disney+ subscribers can watch DWTS live on Disney+* as well as stream new episodes on demand after the season ends.

GET THE DISNEY+ ADD-ON

*Dancing with the Stars is available with The Disney Bundle. Access content from each service separately.

3. Next Day on Hulu

If you’d rather stream DWTS on demand in your own time, all Hulu subscribers get access to new episodes the next day (Wednesday) throughout the season.

SIGN UP FOR HULU

What Channel Is Dancing with the Stars On?

Dancing with the Stars will air live on ABC and Disney+. Watch new episodes the next day (Wednesday) throughout the season on Hulu and Disney+.

What Time Is Dancing with the Stars On?

New episodes of DWTS premiere live at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Dancing with the Stars S34 Cast

Jen Affleck (partnered with Jan Ravnik)

Hilaria Baldwin (partnered with Gleb Savchenko)

Jordan Chiles (partnered with Ezra Sosa)

Baron Davis (partnered with Britt Stewart)

Alix Earle (partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy)

Dylan Efron (partnered with Daniella Karagach)

Corey Feldman (partnered with Jenna Johnson)

Danielle Fishel (partnered with Pasha Pashkov)

Elaine Hendrix (partnered with Alan Bersten)

Scott Hoying (partnered with Rylee Arnold)

Robert Irwin (partnered with Witney Carson)

Lauren Jauregui (partnered with Brandon Armstrong)

Whitney Leavitt (partnered with Mark Ballas)

Andy Richter (partnered with Emma Slater)

Who Is Hosting Dancing with the Stars?

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough return as co-hosts for season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. The judges will be Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.