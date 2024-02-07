From Kenya Barris and Tyler Perry to Shonda Rhimes, Quinta Brunson, and Oprah Winfrey — Black directors, writers, producers, and creators are behind some of the biggest titles in television and film.

Learn more about the visionaries behind your favorite shows and movies streaming now on Hulu.

Kenya Barris TV Shows

Kenya Barris is a TV and film writer, producer, director, and actor best known as the creator of the hit ABC sitcom, Black-ish.

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Tyler Perry Movies

Tyler Perry is a multifaceted actor, filmmaker, and playwright best known for Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005), the Madea movies, and for breaking ground with the largest film production studio in the U.S. — Tyler Perry Studios.

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**Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

Martin Lawrence Movies and TV Shows

Starting his career as a stand up comedian in the 90s, Martin Lawrence has since gone on to become a prominent producer, writer, director, and actor.

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*Martin Lawrence: You So Crazy and Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat are available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

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Jordan Peele Movies and TV Shows

An actor, comedian, and filmmaker, Jordan Peele got his start as a sketch comedian and actor alongside Keegan-Michael Key in the hit series, Key & Peele. But he later made his mark in cinema with his directorial debut, Get Out (2017).

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Donald Glover Movies and TV Shows

Known as Childish Gambino in the music world, Donald Glover is a critically acclaimed rapper, writer, actor, director, and producer. Outside of his music career, Glover is best known for his acting roles in Atlanta and Community, as well as for his writing on the comedy series, 30 Rock.

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*Solo: A Star Wars Story is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Spike Lee Movies

Spike Lee is an iconic, American film director, producer, actor, author, screenwriter, and Oscar AwardⓇ winner for the film, BlacKkKlansman (2018), streaming now with Hulu + Live TV .*

Discover more Black history movies , including Amazing Grace (2018), streaming now on Hulu.

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**Amazing Grace is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

***Tales from the Hood requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Issa Rae Movies and TV Shows

Issa Rae is a critically acclaimed actress, writer, and producer best known for the HBO series she co-created, co-wrote, and starred in — Insecure.

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*Insecure and A Black Lady Sketch Show are available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

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Shonda Rhimes TV Shows

Shonda Rhimes is the name behind some of the biggest shows in television history, like the hit ABC medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, which is going on its 20th season. From Grey’s to Scandal and Station 19 — discover more of Rhimes’ iconic works streaming now on Hulu.

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John Singleton Movies and TV Shows

A director, screenwriter, and producer, John Singleton was a trailblazer in entertainment — becoming the first African American to be nominated by the Academy for Best Director for his debut film, Boyz n the Hood (1991).

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**Four Brothers requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Quinta Brunson TV Shows

Quinta Brunson is a social media personality turned Golden GlobeⓇ and Primetime Emmy AwardⓇ-winning writer, creator, actor, producer, and comedian. Stream new episodes of Quinta Brunson’s breakthrough show, Abbott Elementary, now on Hulu.

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*A Black Lady Sketch Show is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

Oprah Winfrey Movies and TV Shows

The one and only Oprah Winfrey is a living legend known for The Oprah Winfrey Show in the 80s and 90s, and she’s since grown into one of the most successful and powerful women in entertainment.

Not only does she have her own network, the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), she’s also the executive producer behind some of the most popular titles on Hulu streaming now, including Black Cake and Queen Sugar.

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**The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

Lee Daniels Movies and TV Shows

An accomplished filmmaker, director, producer, and creator — Lee Daniels is best known for his directorial work on the Academy Award-winning film, Precious (2009) and for co-creating the hit FOX series, Empire.

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Ava DuVernay TV Shows

Known for her authentic storytelling through her impactful filmmaking, screenwriting, and production works, Ava DurVernay is a Primetime Emmy Award-winner, and an Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee.

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Branden Jacobs-Jenkins TV Shows

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is a multifaceted playwright and television producer renowned for his contributions to contemporary theater and his work as a producer on the FX and Hulu Original series , Kindred.

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*Watchmen is available on Hulu with a Max® add-on subscription.

Tracy McMillan TV Shows

Spending her childhood in and out of different foster homes and making prison visits with her father has inspired Tracy McMillian’s ability to blend humor and wisdom in her works as a successful author, television writer, and relationship expert.

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• UnPrisoned