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Get HBO Original shows , everything from the DC Universe, new movie releases from A24, and so much more. From award-winning series and movies to fresh originals and family favorites, Max is the one to watch.

Discover some of the best movies on Max to stream with the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle .

*All titles require the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

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Simply select a plan (ad-supported or no ads) to get started and follow the prompts. You’ll be streaming in no time.

Best Movies on Max Streaming Now

Barbie (2023)

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie was everywhere in 2023. Now, it’s available to stream on-demand on Max. With humor, heart, and wit, Barbie and its star-studded cast tell an empowering story of femininity, self-acceptance, and embracing individuality.

Watch: Barbie

The Harry Potter Franchise

One of the most popular movies-based-on-books of all time, the Harry Potter franchise has become a cultural phenomenon spanning three decades and multiple generations.

Whether you’re a self-proclaimed Potterhead or the saga is your go-to non-Christmas Christmas movie — all eight Harry Potter movies are available to stream now on Max, including Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011).

Watch: Harry Potter Franchise

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

Epic action and adventure meets dystopian sci-fi in the Mad Max series of movies, where a societal collapse creates a post-apocalyptic landscape of violence and anarchy.

Stream the entire Mad Max franchise, including Mad Max (1979), Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981), Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985), Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on Max.

Watch: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Civil War (2024)

A second civil war breaks out within the modern-day United States in this A24 dystopian film starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, and Nick Offerman. Follow a team of military journalists on a trek from New York CIty to Washington D.C. during the height of an American civil war between an authoritarian federal government and several regional factions.

Watch: Civil War

Beetlejuice (1988)

We’re willing to bet you already know what happens when you say his name three times in a row — but in case you don’t, you can stream the creepy classic, Beetlejuice, on Max to find out. Looking for the sequel? Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice (2024) is also available to stream now on Max.

Oops. Did we just say his name three times?

Watch: Beetlejuice

Dune: Part One (2021)

In the desert adventure/space sci-fi film, Dune, a noble family finds themselves caught in a battle for control over the galaxy’s most precious resource. Meanwhile, the heir of the family is haunted by visions that foreshadow the possibility of a deeply grim future.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster star in the 2021 revival of the original 1984 adaptation of Dune, based on a novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

Have a movie marathon with Dune: Part Two (2024) also streaming now on Max.

Watch: Dune: Part One

Salem’s Lot (2024)

Based on the 1975 Stephen King novel, Salem’s Lot follows a writer’s return to his small and eerie hometown of Jersulem’s Lot, Maine. He’s looking for inspiration for his new book — and what better way to get emotions flowing than confronting the unresolved trauma and dark memories of your childhood?

Watch: Salem’s Lot

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Enter the MonsterVerse — a cinematic universe that includes films featuring the most iconic monsters of all time, like Godzilla and King Kong. This monster action movie follows the characters in their destructive search for the MonsterVerse and the humans who seek to understand the misunderstood.

Watch: Godzilla vs. Kong

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

A middle-aged Chinese immigrant embarks on a dream-like journey where she discovers parallel universes. As she explores alternate realities, she uncovers the various paths her life could have taken and becomes the key to saving existence itself.

Starring Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu — Everything Everywhere All at Once is an Academy AwardⓇ-winning film that serves as a reminder of how marvelous life really is, even when everything feels like it’s falling apart.

Watch: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Suicide Squad (2016)

Explore the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) within Max, including the hit superhero film Suicide Squad, starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Will Smith as Deadshot, Jared Leto as The Joker, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Jay Hernandez as El Diablo, Cara Delevingne as Enchantress, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Killer Croc.

Follow your favorite anti-heroes in the sequel, The Suicide Squad (2021) — also streaming now on Max.

Watch: Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

You met the supervillains of the DCEU. Now it’s time to introduce the superheroes. After losing one of their own, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) team up to recruit a team of heroes to face a looming threat — hence, the Justice League is formed, featuring Lois Lane (Amy Adams), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

Watch: Justice League

Mama Mia! (2008)

Give me a man after midnight and the classic ABBA musical film Mama Mia! available to stream on-demand anytime, anywhere. This feel-good romance is about a young bride-to-be and the search for her biological father with her mom’s help.

With Max, you can dance and sing along with Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and Donna (Meryl Streep) to your heart’s content.

Watch: Mama Mia

Legally Blonde (2001)

Did you know you can stream some of the most popular comedies past and present on Max, like the Reese Witherspoon classic, Legally Blonde? “What, like it’s hard?” With the Hulu, Disney+, Max Bundle, streaming Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde (2003) is much easier than getting into Harvard — unless you’re Elle Woods, of course.