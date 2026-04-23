Aktan and Lal fall uncontrollably in love during an unexpected period of their lives. Despite every impossibility, they cannot resist each other. They do not understand what lies beneath this pull or why they cannot break away, even when they clash. Yet love will teach them who they are as their passionate bond becomes a turbulent inner journey filled with fragility, hidden emotions, and pain.more
Aktan and Lal fall uncontrollably in love during an unexpected pe...More
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Aktan and Lal fall uncontrollably in love during an unexpected period of their lives. Despite every impossibility, they cannot resist each other. They do not understand what lies beneath this pull or why they cannot break away, even when they clash. Yet love will teach them who they are as their passionate bond becomes a turbulent inner journey filled with fragility, hidden emotions, and pain.
About this Show
We'll Be Fine
Aktan and Lal fall uncontrollably in love during an unexpected period of their lives. Despite every impossibility, they cannot resist each other. They do not understand what lies beneath this pull or why they cannot break away, even when they clash. Yet love will teach them who they are as their passionate bond becomes a turbulent inner journey filled with fragility, hidden emotions, and pain.