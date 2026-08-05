Original • 1 season available (9 episodes)

The ShardsThe Shards

In 1980s Los Angeles, aspiring writer Bret and his elite prep school circle navigate identity, desire and obsession as a magnetic new student arrives amid a serial killer’s reign of terror.more

In 1980s Los Angeles, aspiring writer Bret and his elite prep sch...More

Starring: Kaia GerberIgby RigneyHomer Gere

TVMAMysteryDramaThrillerComing of AgeCrimeTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesPodcastExtrasDetails
The Shards Official Podcast Episode 1: Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, and Homer GereTV14 • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
The Shards Official Podcast Episode 2: Evan Rachel Wood and Wes BentleyTV14 • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
The Shards Official Podcast Episode 3: Lou Eyrich and Josh MarshTVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
The Shards Official Podcast Episode 4: Jordan RothTVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
The Shards Official Podcast Episode 5: Kaia Gerber and Graham CampbellTVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
The Shards Official Podcast Episode 6: Cat SmithTVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
The Shards Official Podcast Episode 7: Igby Rigney and Hayes WarnerTVMA • Talk & Interview • Episode (2026)
The Shards: Best Kept Secrets – Unreliable Narrator
The Shards: Best Kept Secrets - The Style
Best Kept Secrets - Dance Off
Best Kept Secrets - Ensemble Cast
The Shards - Official Trailer
Preview: Still to Come
The Shards - Official Trailer 2
The Shards - Official Trailer 3
The Shards: Best Kept Secrets - 1981
The Shards: Best Kept Secrets - First Look

About this Show

The Shards

In 1980s Los Angeles, aspiring writer Bret and his elite prep school circle navigate identity, desire and obsession as a magnetic new student arrives amid a serial killer’s reign of terror.

Starring: Kaia GerberIgby RigneyHomer GereGraham CampbellWes Bentley

TVMAMysteryDramaThrillerComing of AgeCrimeTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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