In 1980s Los Angeles, aspiring writer Bret and his elite prep school circle navigate identity, desire and obsession as a magnetic new student arrives amid a serial killer’s reign of terror.more
In 1980s Los Angeles, aspiring writer Bret and his elite prep sch...More
Starring: Kaia GerberIgby RigneyHomer Gere
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In 1980s Los Angeles, aspiring writer Bret and his elite prep school circle navigate identity, desire and obsession as a magnetic new student arrives amid a serial killer’s reign of terror.
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The Shards
In 1980s Los Angeles, aspiring writer Bret and his elite prep school circle navigate identity, desire and obsession as a magnetic new student arrives amid a serial killer’s reign of terror.