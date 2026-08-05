Original • 1 season available (7 episodes)

The Shards Official PodcastThe Shards Official Podcast

FX’s The Shards is a seductive drama series from executive producer Ryan Murphy, based on the acclaimed bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence. FX’s The Shards premieres 8.5 on FX | Hulu. Join host Evan Ross Katz on the Official Podcast, taking you behind the scenes with the cast - Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, Graham Campbell, Evan Rachel Wood, Wes Bentley, and Jordan Roth. They are joined by Co-Executive Producer/Costume Designer Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer Josh Marsh, and Production Designer Cat Smith.more

FX’s The Shards is a seductive drama series from executive produc...More

TV14Talk & InterviewTV Series2026
  • hd
  • uhd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesWatch The ShardsExtrasDetails
The ShardsTVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2026)
The Shards Official Podcast Trailer

About this Show

The Shards Official Podcast

FX’s The Shards is a seductive drama series from executive producer Ryan Murphy, based on the acclaimed bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence. FX’s The Shards premieres 8.5 on FX | Hulu. Join host Evan Ross Katz on the Official Podcast, taking you behind the scenes with the cast - Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, Graham Campbell, Evan Rachel Wood, Wes Bentley, and Jordan Roth. They are joined by Co-Executive Producer/Costume Designer Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer Josh Marsh, and Production Designer Cat Smith.

TV14Talk & InterviewTV Series2026
  • hd
  • uhd

You May Also Like

The Girls: A Khloe Kardashian ProjectTVMA • Reality • TV Series (2026)
House of StassiTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2026)
Get Real House LiveTVMA • Celebrity and Gossip, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
Get RealTVMA • Talk & Interview, Celebrity and Gossip • TV Series (2026)
NearlyParentsTVMA • Talk & Interview, Reality • TV Series (2025)
Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan MarkelTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
IMPACT x Nightline: LooksmaxxedNews Magazine • TV Series (2026)
American Horror Story Official PodcastTVMA • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
The Beauty: Official PodcastTVMA • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Official PodcastTVMA • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
Tell Me Lies: Official PodcastTVMA • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
Paradise: Official PodcastTVMA • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
Hey Jonas!TVMA • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)
Murdaugh: Death In The Family Official PodcastTVMA • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2025)
Rivals Official PodcastTV14 • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2026)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.