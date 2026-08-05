About this Show
The Shards Official Podcast
FX’s The Shards is a seductive drama series from executive producer Ryan Murphy, based on the acclaimed bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence. FX’s The Shards premieres 8.5 on FX | Hulu. Join host Evan Ross Katz on the Official Podcast, taking you behind the scenes with the cast - Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, Graham Campbell, Evan Rachel Wood, Wes Bentley, and Jordan Roth. They are joined by Co-Executive Producer/Costume Designer Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer Josh Marsh, and Production Designer Cat Smith.