Hosted by executive producer Brian Teta, our special podcast series will also introduce members of the "View" Crew that have made the Emmy award-winning show into the political and pop culture must-watch TV of a generation.more
Hosted by executive producer Brian Teta, our special podcast seri...More
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Hosted by executive producer Brian Teta, our special podcast series will also introduce members of the "View" Crew that have made the Emmy award-winning show into the political and pop culture must-watch TV of a generation.
About this Show
The View: Behind the Table
Hosted by executive producer Brian Teta, our special podcast series will also introduce members of the "View" Crew that have made the Emmy award-winning show into the political and pop culture must-watch TV of a generation.