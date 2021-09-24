The New York Times Presents

1 season available (9 episodes)

Britney Spears has said that her conservatorship had become “an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” This New York Times investigation reveals much of how it worked, including an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move she made. Streaming now.more

TVMANewsNews MagazineTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

Britney Spears has said that her conservatorship had become “an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” This New York Times investigation reveals much of how it worked, including an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move she made. Streaming now.

