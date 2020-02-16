You may think you know George Washington, but there's more to our preeminent founding father than you've been told. Washington chips away the marble to reveal the man at the heart of our nation's story.more
You may think you know George Washington, but there's more to our...More
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You may think you know George Washington, but there's more to our preeminent founding father than you've been told. Washington chips away the marble to reveal the man at the heart of our nation's story.
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Washington
You may think you know George Washington, but there's more to our preeminent founding father than you've been told. Washington chips away the marble to reveal the man at the heart of our nation's story.