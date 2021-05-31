Out of the ashes of World War I, a new generation of Titan rises...Pierre Du Pont, Walter Chrysler, J.P. Morgan Jr., Henry Ford, and William Boeing. Their fight to reach the top will transform America as they compete to dominate new industries.more
Out of the ashes of World War I, a new generation of Titan rises....More
Starring: Natalie BrittonDavid CrowleyPeter Gaynor
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Out of the ashes of World War I, a new generation of Titan rises...Pierre Du Pont, Walter Chrysler, J.P. Morgan Jr., Henry Ford, and William Boeing. Their fight to reach the top will transform America as they compete to dominate new industries.
Starring: Natalie BrittonDavid CrowleyPeter GaynorCharlie KranzGrant Masters
About this Show
The Titans That Built America
Out of the ashes of World War I, a new generation of Titan rises...Pierre Du Pont, Walter Chrysler, J.P. Morgan Jr., Henry Ford, and William Boeing. Their fight to reach the top will transform America as they compete to dominate new industries.
Starring: Natalie BrittonDavid CrowleyPeter GaynorCharlie KranzGrant Masters