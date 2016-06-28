2 seasons available (5 episodes)

The Insider: Reggie YatesThe Insider: Reggie Yates

Documentaries • CrimeTV Series2016

The Insider sees TV presenter Reggie Yates live life for real inside some of the worl...more

The Insider sees TV presenter Reggie Yates live life for real ins...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
Season1 2
Episode 1

A Week in a Toxic Waste Dump

Reggie Yates heads to Ghana to live on one of the largest electronic waste dumps in the world - Accra's Agbogbloshie.
Episode 2

In a Refugee Camp

Reggie is in the Middle East to spend a week living in the largest refugee camp in Iraq - alongside 30,000 Syrian refugees. Since the war in Syria began, nearly 11 million people have fled their homes in search of safety.
Episode 3

US Jail Guard

A year after spending a week living as an inmate, Reggie is back in jail, this time as a guard. Working inside Guildford County Jail in North Carolina, Reggie helps guard nearly a thousand prisoners – whose crimes range from minor misdemeanours to murder

About this Show

The Insider: Reggie Yates

The Insider sees TV presenter Reggie Yates live life for real inside some of the world’s most brutal institutions.

Starring: Reggie Yates

DocumentariesCrimeTV Series2016
  • hd

You May Also Like

Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Homicide Hunter
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Truth and Lies: The Family Manson
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Atlanta's Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Southern Gothic
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Confronting a Serial Killer
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2021)
Murder on the Internet
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Drug Lords: The Next Generation
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Forensic Files
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (1996)
Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Love Fraud
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Who Killed Garrett Phillips?
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on