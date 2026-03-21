The biggest night in LGBTQ media returns with host Jonathan Bennett, casts of Heated Rivalry and Abbott Elementary, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Laverne Cox, and Olympians Tom Daley and Amber Glenn celebrating oustanding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer stories across TV, movies, podcasts, and all media! With heartfelt speeches, jaw-dropping fashion, and electric performances from Demi Lovato and ELI, the GLAAD Media Awards are a global celebration of being exactly who you are. This year, a cultural icon surprises the audience for a special tribute.more
The biggest night in LGBTQ media returns with host Jonathan Benne...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
The biggest night in LGBTQ media returns with host Jonathan Bennett, casts of Heated Rivalry and Abbott Elementary, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Laverne Cox, and Olympians Tom Daley and Amber Glenn celebrating oustanding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer stories across TV, movies, podcasts, and all media! With heartfelt speeches, jaw-dropping fashion, and electric performances from Demi Lovato and ELI, the GLAAD Media Awards are a global celebration of being exactly who you are. This year, a cultural icon surprises the audience for a special tribute.
About this Show
GLAAD Media Awards
The biggest night in LGBTQ media returns with host Jonathan Bennett, casts of Heated Rivalry and Abbott Elementary, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Laverne Cox, and Olympians Tom Daley and Amber Glenn celebrating oustanding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer stories across TV, movies, podcasts, and all media! With heartfelt speeches, jaw-dropping fashion, and electric performances from Demi Lovato and ELI, the GLAAD Media Awards are a global celebration of being exactly who you are. This year, a cultural icon surprises the audience for a special tribute.