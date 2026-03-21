1 season available (1 episode)

GLAAD Media AwardsGLAAD Media Awards

The biggest night in LGBTQ media returns with host Jonathan Bennett, casts of Heated Rivalry and Abbott Elementary, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Laverne Cox, and Olympians Tom Daley and Amber Glenn celebrating oustanding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer stories across TV, movies, podcasts, and all media! With heartfelt speeches, jaw-dropping fashion, and electric performances from Demi Lovato and ELI, the GLAAD Media Awards are a global celebration of being exactly who you are. This year, a cultural icon surprises the audience for a special tribute.more

The biggest night in LGBTQ media returns with host Jonathan Benne...More

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GLAAD Media Awards

The biggest night in LGBTQ media returns with host Jonathan Bennett, casts of Heated Rivalry and Abbott Elementary, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Laverne Cox, and Olympians Tom Daley and Amber Glenn celebrating oustanding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer stories across TV, movies, podcasts, and all media! With heartfelt speeches, jaw-dropping fashion, and electric performances from Demi Lovato and ELI, the GLAAD Media Awards are a global celebration of being exactly who you are. This year, a cultural icon surprises the audience for a special tribute.

LGBTQ+Award Shows & Events
  • hd

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