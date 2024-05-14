2 seasons available (30 episodes)

That Was Us (a This Is Us Podcast)That Was Us (a This Is Us Podcast)

Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan host That Was Us, where they dive back into the world of "This Is Us" and the Pearsons, reliving every episode and all the life lessons that came with it. In each new episode, they unpack character motivations and storylines, share their unique perspectives, bring in special guests, reveal behind-the-scenes moments, and feature listeners in highly anticipated fan segments. With new episodes out every Monday, join your favorite family back in the living room to examine our past, cherish our present, and look to the future. That Was Us…more

Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan host That Was ...More

TVMATalk & InterviewLifestyleComedyTV Series2024
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

HULU (with ads)
Try Hulu free for 1 monthTry Hulu free for 1 month
START YOUR FREE TRIAL
Terms apply
EpisodesWatch This Is UsDetails
This Is UsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)

About this Show

That Was Us (a This Is Us Podcast)

Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan host That Was Us, where they dive back into the world of "This Is Us" and the Pearsons, reliving every episode and all the life lessons that came with it. In each new episode, they unpack character motivations and storylines, share their unique perspectives, bring in special guests, reveal behind-the-scenes moments, and feature listeners in highly anticipated fan segments. With new episodes out every Monday, join your favorite family back in the living room to examine our past, cherish our present, and look to the future. That Was Us…

TVMATalk & InterviewLifestyleComedyTV Series2024
  • hd

You May Also Like

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVeyTV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
War, Inc.R • Comedy • Movie (2008)
The Dog Who Saved SummerPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2015)
Implosion: The Titanic Sub DisasterTVPG • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2025)
Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi HuisentruitTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Kiss of the Spider WomanR • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2025)
A Compassionate SpyTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Northwoods SurvivalTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Trafficked with Mariana van ZellerTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
TrackerTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley StoryTV14 • Drama • Movie (2024)
The BrutalistR • Drama • Movie (2025)
Prisoner's DaughterR • Drama • Movie (2023)
Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixPG-13 • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2007)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 45%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$23.98/mo.$12.99/mo
$37.98/mo.$19.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.