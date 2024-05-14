Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan host That Was Us, where they dive back into the world of "This Is Us" and the Pearsons, reliving every episode and all the life lessons that came with it. In each new episode, they unpack character motivations and storylines, share their unique perspectives, bring in special guests, reveal behind-the-scenes moments, and feature listeners in highly anticipated fan segments. With new episodes out every Monday, join your favorite family back in the living room to examine our past, cherish our present, and look to the future. That Was Us…more
Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan host That Was ...More
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Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan host That Was Us, where they dive back into the world of "This Is Us" and the Pearsons, reliving every episode and all the life lessons that came with it. In each new episode, they unpack character motivations and storylines, share their unique perspectives, bring in special guests, reveal behind-the-scenes moments, and feature listeners in highly anticipated fan segments. With new episodes out every Monday, join your favorite family back in the living room to examine our past, cherish our present, and look to the future. That Was Us…
About this Show
That Was Us (a This Is Us Podcast)
Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, and Chris Sullivan host That Was Us, where they dive back into the world of "This Is Us" and the Pearsons, reliving every episode and all the life lessons that came with it. In each new episode, they unpack character motivations and storylines, share their unique perspectives, bring in special guests, reveal behind-the-scenes moments, and feature listeners in highly anticipated fan segments. With new episodes out every Monday, join your favorite family back in the living room to examine our past, cherish our present, and look to the future. That Was Us…