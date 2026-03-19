1 season available (6 episodes)

That Thrifting Show with Lara SpencerThat Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer

THAT THRIFTING SHOW with Lara Spencer features two interior design duos who race against the clock with just $2,000 and two days to completely transform a single room. Every piece must be thrifted, upcycled, or creatively reimagined, turning secondhand scores into stunning interiors. Big ideas and thrifting prowess prove that great sustainable design doesn’t need a big price tag. Three superstar judges evaluate: who is a better thrifter, who executed the style best, and big picture inventiveness. Winning team takes home all thrifted finds!more

THAT THRIFTING SHOW with Lara Spencer features two interior desig...More

Starring: Lara SpencerRobert HartwellPreston Konrad

TV14LifestyleTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer Official Trailer

About this Show

That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer

THAT THRIFTING SHOW with Lara Spencer features two interior design duos who race against the clock with just $2,000 and two days to completely transform a single room. Every piece must be thrifted, upcycled, or creatively reimagined, turning secondhand scores into stunning interiors. Big ideas and thrifting prowess prove that great sustainable design doesn’t need a big price tag. Three superstar judges evaluate: who is a better thrifter, who executed the style best, and big picture inventiveness. Winning team takes home all thrifted finds!

Starring: Lara SpencerRobert HartwellPreston KonradDani Klaric

TV14LifestyleTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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