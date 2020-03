Saving Grace (2007)

Drama series focusing on Grace Hanadarko, an Oklahoma City police detective who has spiraled along a path of self-destruction. Distraught, Grace asks for help and it arrives in the form of an angel named Earl. Earl offers to help Grace get back on track in her life. As far as she has strayed off path, it won’t be easy for Grace to turn her life around. Each episode revolves around a specific case that the detectives are trying to solve, while delving deeper into the characters’ personal lives.