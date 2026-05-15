About this Show
Rivals Official Podcast
Hosted by Pandora Sykes, “Rivals: The Official Podcast” is the official companion to the award‑winning series “Rivals.” Across the season, Pandora is joined by the show’s leading onscreen talent, including David Tennant, Aidan Turner, and Emily Atack, and more, alongside the executive producers, writers and directors behind the drama. Together, they offer exclusive behind‑the‑scenes insight into performances, characters, and creative choices that bring Rutshire to life. Joined by celebrity guests and Dame Jilly Cooper superfans, the podcast explores the rivalries, scandals, and emotional twists at the heart of the series, celebrating the ambition, glamour, and delicious naughtiness of 1980s regional television.
Starring: David TennantAidan TurnerDanny DyerKatherine ParkinsonAlex Hassell